The Lady Tigers got off to a good start, but could not keep the pace with a hot-shooting Chamberlain and fell 66-43 to the Cubs in the Region 6A quarterfinals in Chamberlain on Monday.

“The girls did everything we asked them to do,” said interim coach Jim Cerney. “Chamberlain was just too hot. I’m very proud of the girls. They were very classy.”

With TyRel Thompson scoring seven points, the Lady Tigers took an early 8-2 lead during the first three minutes of the game.

But, after a time out, Chamberlain switched to a man-to-man defense to slow the Tigers on the defensive end. On the offensive end, the Cubs and namely Hannah Anderson started heating up. Anderson scored nine points over the next five minutes as part of a Chamberlain 17-2 run to turn the home team’s six-point deficit into a nine-point lead.

Anderson kept hitting shots and scored nine more points in the second quarter. The rest of team starting hit shots also as the Cubs reeled off a 20-point quarter to take a 39-21 lead. A 17-11 third quarter upped the Chamberlain lead to 24 points after three quarters.

The Cubs made good use of their height advantage to outrebound the Lady Tigers by a 27-15 margin. With starters Anderson and Mady Handel and Mya Knippling off the bench all at six feet tall, Chamberlain consistently held the Lady Tigers to one shot offensive possession. That along with their hot shooting offset the Lady Tigers winning the turnover margin 23-14.

Megan Zahn led the Lady Tigers with 14 points and five rebounds. She scored 10 consecutive Lady Tiger points in the second quarter. Thompson finished with 11. Landyn Henderson and Gennie Krause scored six points each.

Anderson finished with a game-high 23 points. Handel pitched in with 15. The duo combined to make 12 of 14 shots from the free throw line.

In the other 6A quarterfinal games, two seed Crow Creek beat seven seed Stanley County 65-26 and three seed Cheyenne-Eagle Butte beat six seed McLaughlin 70-52.

In the 6A semifinals on Thursday, Chamberlain will take on one seed Miller in Miller and Cheyenne-Eagle Butte will play Crow Creek in Stephan. The winners of those games will advance to the SoDak 16 games on March 4.

Mobridge-Pollock (5-15) 10 21 32 43

Chamberlain (10-10) 19 39 56 66

Mobridge-Pollock: Landyn Henderson 2 1-3 6, Hayley Borah 0 1-3 1, TyRel Thompson 3 4-6 11, Hannah Stroeder 1 1-2 3, Megan Zahn 4 6-11 14, Jadin Monsen 1 0-0 2, Gennie Krause 3 0-0 6, Totals 14 13-25 43.

Chamberlain: Makenzie Sorenson 0 0-0 0, Avany Long 0 3-4 3, Treyah Sitting Bear 2 0-0 6, Hannah Anderson 8 5-6 23, Mady Handel 4 7-8 15, Taylor Toering 2 0-0 5, Mya Knippling 1 0-2 2, Caycee Guinn 3 0-0 7, Payton Comp 1 0-0 3, Makenzy Mutziger 1 0-0 2, Totals 22 15-20 66.

3-point field goals: Mobridge-Pollock 2 (Henderson, Thompson); Chamberlain 7 (Sitting Bear 2, Anderson 2, Toering, Guinn, Comp). Rebounds: Mobridge-Pollock 15 (Zahn 5, Borah 3, Stroeder 3); Chamberlain 27. Fouls: Mobridge-Pollock 17; Chamberlain 21 (Sorenson out). Turnovers: Mobridge-Pollock 14; Chamberlain 23.