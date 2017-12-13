Huffing incidents lead to arrest of two pregnant women

Mobridge Police made several arrests for illegal ingesting this week in connection with the theft of hairspray from local businesses.

Mobridge Police Chief Shawn Madison said on Tuesday, Dec. 12, that several people were arrested in connection to a report of a domestic situation at a Main Street apartment building. Officers found the basis of the domestic assault had to do with the theft of hair spray from a local business. During the follow up investigation of the first incident, several other individuals at the apartment building were arrested on various charges. Two women who were arrested for huffing hairspray were pregnant according to Madison. Alyssa Swift Cloud and Eden One Feather were charged with child endangerment as well as narcotic charges. Those women also had outstanding Walworth County warrants.

“Seven or eight people were involved in the huffing,” he said. “When we started this we thought it was an isolated incident, but that was not the case.”

Officers were able to identify several of the individuals involved in the theft through video from the businesses from which the items were stolen. Madison said the Department of Social Services stepped in because there were children involved.

He said other area businesses have been notified of the shoplifting incidents and informed about what to watch for.

“We think we tapped into the core of the problem,” said Madison. “But if people see this kind of suspicious activity, we ask that they let us know.”