Hunt nearly interrupted engagement annoucement

First grade is an exciting time for little ones, especially when the teacher that will lead them through the year is brand new to the community. When her interests are hunting and fishing and building things, well that’s even better.

“This is my dream job.” Said Kari Skersick, talking about her position teaching first grade in Selby. “I didn’t know I wanted to be a teacher until high school, but I always knew I wanted to work with kids.”

Kari Skersick, soon to be Sahr was raised in Alida, Minn., and graduated from Bemidji State with a bachelor’s degree in elementary education.

She now lives in Selby with her fiancé, Brady, and their cats Bella, Nudgent and Toby. When Brady first came to Selby for an internship with CHS a few summers ago. He immediately liked the area. When a job opened up it was a fate that suited them both.

“The people are down-to-earth and kind and everyone has been so welcoming to us,” said Kari.

Kari has many hobbies. She said she loves to garden but also enjoys crocheting, embroidering, and repurposing pallets into signs and furniture. Kari has made shelves with coat racks, signs and end tables, a shoe rack with a compartment for hats and gloves, and bookcases. She is limited in her creativity only by the size of her current house.

Kari is also fond of hunting and fishing and playing sports. When she was in high school she played softball and volleyball and basketball. She was the woman’s leading scorer at Bagley High School, scoring more than 2,000 points and making 1,000 rebounds. She still has an affinity for playing and enjoys watching football as well.

Kari’s favorite time to hunt is the archery deer season. Her dad taught her to hunt. Brady also likes to hunt. The night he shot the buck in the picture, the young couple was going to announce their engagement to Kari’s family.

“He shot it right before dark and had to track it,” she said. “Meanwhile, I was trying to keep my mom and dad awake and my sister from going home.”

It all ended successfully however, the couple will be married in December.

Fishing is another hobby Kari and her fiancé do together. Two summers ago when they were fishing on a small lake near her parent’s house, Brady caught a five-pound large mouth bass. It was the largest bass he had ever caught, and they were both very excited.

“The next day we went back out and as luck would have it, I caught a six-pound bass!” said Kari.

The fish got stuck in the weeds and it took 20 minutes to reel to it.

“Our boat didn’t have a trolling motor!” she said.

Although she is the youngest of four siblings, Kari has always been welcome in the family kitchen.

“Ever since I was little I enjoyed helping my mom and grandma cook and bake. They are both amazing cooks who enjoy making their family full and happy,” she said.

Kari still enjoys baking. She recounted a time in which she was baking cookies. She was going to the garden for just a moment and when she returned the whole house was filled with smoke.

“I love gardening and baking equally” said Kari. “I just can’t do them both at the same time!”

Her favorite food to make is Swedish Pancakes but she really loves Chicken Cordon Bleu and Mexican Food.

Kari Skersick’s Recipes

Crinkles

2 1/4 cups flour

2/3 cups cocoa

1 tsp baking soda

1/2 tsp salt

1 cup softened butter

3/4 cups sugar

2/3 cups brown sugar

1 tsp vanilla

2 eggs

1 cup white chocolate chips

Mix all ingredients together and cover dough and chill for 3 hours minimum. Section out dough into 1-inch balls. Coat balls in confectioner sugar before baking in a preheated oven at 350 degrees for 9 to 10 minutes or until done.

Pizza Crust

(Yields 2 cookie sheets)

1 Tbsp. yeast

1 Tbsp sugar

4 cups flour

3 Tbsp oil

1/2 tsp salt

1/2 cup warm water

Combine yeast, warm water, and sugar in a bowl. In a different bowl combine flour, oil, salt, and 1/2 cup warm water. Mix the yeast mixture into the dough. Take the smooth dough and roll it into a desired shape. Be sure to roll the edges up. Bake for five minutes at 450 degrees before adding toppings.

Swedish Pancakes

1 Tbsp sugar

1 1/2 cups flour

1/2 tsp salt

2 eggs

3/4 cup milk

1 Tbsp butter

Melt butter. Beat flour, milk, eggs, melted butter, sugar, and salt until smooth. Pour 1/3 cup of batter into a medium heat greased skillet and swirl until it covers the bottom. Leave pancake for 2 or 3 minutes or until the bottom is cooked before flipping with a rubber spatula. Finish the second side for 15 to 30 seconds.

Lefse

(Yields 35 sheets)

10 1/2 cups riced white potatoes (cooled, 6 to 7 lbs.)

3/4 cup melted butter

3/4 cup half and half -or-

3/4 cup whipped cream

2 tsp salt

2 Tbsp sugar

3 cups flour

Mix together riced potatoes, melted butter, sugar, salt, and half and half/whipped cream. Cover and refrigerate for a few hours or overnight. When ready to make the lefse, add 2 1/2 cups flour to the refrigerated mixture and mix well. The dough should be sticky but not to the point where you can’t work with it. If the dough is too sticky, add remaining flour two tablespoons at a time. Tear off 1-ounce pieces. Roll flat and thin and cook the pieces on a griddle preheated to 375 degrees until brown spots appear. Flip the lefse and repeat.