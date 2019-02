Cornhole players Wade Sandland (left) and Amanda Silbernagel were part of the 18 teams that participated in the annual tournament as part of the ‘I Hate winter’ party, held Saturday, Feb. 9 at Scherr-Howe Event Center. The event is held every February to help break the doldrums of the long South Dakota winter.

