Injuries, missing players give Lady Tigers challenging day

The Lady Tigers were forced to play without a lot of moving parts and had to settle for seventh place at the Mobridge-Pollock Invitational volleyball tournament at Mobridge-Pollock High School Gym on Saturday.

After starting the day without setter Caitlyn Claymore and defender Haley Brockel, who were gone because their parents were getting married that day, the Lady Tigers suffered three injuries during the day that totally handicapped their chances.

Right before the first match started, Megan Zahn crumpled to the floor with an ankle injury. She was able to return, but played hobbled all day. During the opening round loss to Timber Lake, Hayley Borah injured an ankle. She did not return until the last match of the day. During the second-round loss to Eureka/Bowdle, libero Emily Wientjes suffered a shoulder injury and was out the rest of that match. During the Eureka/Bowdle match, the Lady Tigers were forced to use middle hitters Zahn and Landyn Henderson all around the rotation. It all led to a complicated communication day for sophomore Callie Weisbeck who was making her first career starts.

Coach Rose Henderson said that although it was a trying day, it should only help make the Lady Tigers a stronger team.

“Hopefully, they’ll grow from that,” said Henderson. “They tried hard. We were looking for someone to step up and lead, but no one really did that.”

With all the mixing and matching going on, the Lady Tigers lost 25-13, 25-21 to Timber Lake and 25-23, 25-17 to Eureka/Bowdle. With the threesome back on the court in the seventh-place match, the Lady Tigers beat McIntosh 25-20, 25-10.

Faith wins

Faith won its first Mobridge-Pollock Invitational title with a 25-17, 25-14 win over Leola/Frederick in the championship match. The 8-0 Longhorns beat Eureka/Bowdle 25-9, 25-6 in the first round and Timber Lake 25-16, 25-16 in the semifinals.

Leola/Frederick got to the championship by beating Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 25-19, 1925, 25-21 in the first round and Edmunds Central 28-26, 23-25, 25-20 in the semis.

Timber Lake defeated Edmunds Central 31-29, 25-27, 25-18 for third. Cheyenne-Eagle Butte won the consolation title with a 25-19, 21-25, 25-23 win over Eureka/Bowdle.

The all-tournament team was Jayden Shoemaker, Mikenzy Miller, Aiyana Byrd and Ariah Engel of Faith, Avery Wolff and Miranda Lai of Leola/Frederick, LaShae Nash of Timber Lake, Paola Duran of Edmunds Central, Cooper Marshall of Cheyenne-Eagle Butte and Lauren Baumberger of McIntosh.

Mobridge-Pollock Invitational

Championship

Faith over Leola/Frederick 25-17, 25-14

Third Place Match

Timber Lake over Edmunds Central 31-29, 25-27, 25-18

Fifth Place Match

Cheyenne-Eagle Butte over Eureka/Bowdle 25-19, 21-25, 25-23

Seventh Place Match

Mobridge-Pollock over McIntosh 25-20, 25-10

Championship Semifinals

Leola/Frederick over Edmunds Central 28-26, 23-25, 25-20

Faith over Timber Lake 25-16, 25-16

Consolation Semifinals

Cheyenne-Eagle Butte over McIntosh 25-12, 25-10

Eureka/Bowdle over Mobridge-Pollock 25-23, 25-17

First Round

Edmunds Central over McIntosh 25-22, 25-22

Leola/Frederick over Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 25-19, 19-25, 25-21

Timber Lake over Mobridge-Pollock 25-13, 25-21

Faith over Eureka/Bowdle 25-9, 25-6