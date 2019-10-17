Ipswich wins in night filled with exciting points

When a team loses a match 3-0, one does not usually expect the night was filled with much excitement. That was not the case on Monday at Mobridge-Pollock High School Gymnasium.

Ipswich defeated the Lady Tigers 25-18, 27-25, 25-19, but the match was, in fact, hard fought with a bevy of long, drawn-out points that featured plenty of offensive attacks and standout defensive plays. The unfortunate part for the Lady Tigers was that many of those points ended with Ipswich getting the final say.

“Some of those volleys were really impressive,” said coach Rose Henderson. “I just wish some of them went our way.”

The difference in the match was the defense played by Ipswich. It was outstanding to the point that the Lady Tigers had only 20 kills on 102 attacks and did not register a service ace.

“They were really good on defense,” said Henderson, “and they could put the ball down on offense, too.”

Megan Zahn led the Lady Tigers on offense with eight kills. Channing Wientjes and Ellie Fried added four kills each. Emma Keller dished 15 assists. Regan Stoick led a defense that had four players with double-digit digs. Stoick had 26, while Emily Wientjes had 14, Haley Brockel 12 and Keller 10.

Henderson said that while the Lady Tigers are getting better, they need to get more aggressive.

“We’re getting better at placing the ball,” said Henderson. “We just have to learn to hit it harder.”

Halle Heinz led a balanced Ipswich offense with nine kills. Avery Sylte had eight and Paige Mehlberg six. Lindsey Grabowska led all servers with five aces. Chesney Olivier and Heinz combined for 44 digs.

Roncalli

After the rough and tumble match on Monday, the Lady Tigers had a hard time getting anything going against Aberdeen Roncalli in Aberdeen on Tuesday.

Roncalli controlled all the action in a 25-9, 25-14, 25-20 win.

The Cavaliers were hot on offense, hitting 116 for 121 with 44 kills. Marian Winegar and Madelyn Bragg combined for 23 kills on 58 for 58 hitting. Hannah Kuck and Olivia Hanson dished the ball, teaming for 38 assists. Madelyn Martin led the defense with 22 digs.

Channing Wientjes led the Lady Tiger offense with six kills. Emma Keller had 12 assists and two aces. Emily Wientjes led defending with 14 digs, while Haley Brockel and Regan Stoick had eight each.

Busy weekend

The Lady Tigers play at Sully Buttes on Thursday before heading to the Milbank Invitational on Saturday.

Mobridge-Pollock will be trying to put an end to a nine-match losing streak against Sully Buttes in Onida on Thursday. The Lady Tigers have not beaten the Chargers since 2012. The teams are playing for the 54th time since the series began in 1988. The Chargers lead the series 30-21-2.

On Saturday, the Lady Tigers will play in the Milbank Invitational for the first time. They will be in a pool Langford Area and Milbank. Also in the tournament are Miller, Sisseton, Sioux Valley, Groton Area, Clark/Willow Lake, Aberdeen Christian, Aberdeen Roncalli, Deuel and Beresford.

“We’re going to get to see some different teams and some different styles,” said Henderson. “Hopefully, the girls won’t be too tired. This is going to be a marathon week.”

Mobridge-Pollock (12-11) 9 14 20

Aberdeen Roncalli (18-6) 25 25 25

Mobridge-Pollock: Serving 41-43, 3 aces (Emma Keller 6-6-2, Regan Stoick 9-9-1); Setting 85-88, 13 assists (Emma Keller 58-60-12, Callie Weisbeck 3-4-3); Hitting 94-108, 17 kills (Channing Wientjes 15-16-6, Megan Zahn 22-30-4, Landyn Henderson 7-8-3); Blocks 3 (Zahn 2); Digs 52 (Emily Wientjes 14, Haley Brockel 8, Stoick 8).

Aberdeen Roncalli: Serving 59-66, 3 aces (Emily Kokales 13-16-2, Hannah Kuck 8-9-1); Setting 117-117, 43 assists (Kuck 61-61-25, Olivia Hanson 32-32-13); Hitting 116-121, 44 kills (Mariah Winegar 32-32-14, Madelyn Bragg 25-25-9); Blocks 4 (Winegar 2); Digs 81 (Madelyn Martin 22, Kokales 17).

Ipswich (15-5) 25 27 25

Mobridge-Pollock (12-10) 18 25 19

Ipswich: Serving 74-83, 14 aces (Lindsey Grabowska 18-20-5, Avery Sylte 11-12-4, Halie Feldman 13-16-3); Setting 87-88, 28 assists (Bailey Pitz 39-39-14, Halle Heinz 40-40-12); Hitting 83-102, 34 kills (Heinz 10-12-9, Sylte 29-36-8, Paige Mehlberg 12-15-6); Blocks 8 (Mehlberg 4.5); Digs 99 (Chesney Olivier 24, Heinz 20).

Mobridge-Pollock: Serving 55-60, 0 aces (Landyn Henderson 16-16, Haley Brockel 10-11); Setting 94-94, 17 assists (Emma Keller 88-88-15, Regan Stoick 6-6-2); Hitting 102-114, 20 kills (Megan Zahn 31-33-8, Channing Wientjes 14-15-4, Ellie Fried 30-33-4); Blocks 2 (Zahn 1, Henderson .5, Stoick .5); Digs 78 (Stoick 26, Emily Wientjes 14, Brockel 12, Keller 10).

JV Match: Mobridge-Pollock 25-23, 25-21. C Match: Ipswich 25-18, 25-16.