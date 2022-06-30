Irene Goben raised 10 children

Funeral services for Irene S. Goben, 95, of Glenham, were held on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at Lakeside Bible Church in Mobridge.

Burial was at Greenwood Cemetery, Mobridge, under the direction of Kesling Funeral Home of Mobridge.

Irene passed away on Thursday, June 23, 2022, at Mobridge Regional Hospital.

Irene was born in Herreid on Dec. 14, 1926, to John A. and Christian Schaeffer Sieler. She went to country school near Pollock until 1930 when her family moved back to Mound City, where she attended school there from third grade to her sophomore year in high school. She spent her junior year of high school at Java and then her senior year at Herreid and graduated from Herreid High School in 1945.

She worked at a restaurant across the street from the train depot in Aberdeen where she met Roy Goben. They were married in Iowa on Jan. 4, 1946, and had 10 children during that marriage of 56 years, which ended with Roy’s death in 2002.

Roy and Irene moved around to the various states of Iowa, Missouri and North Dakota, following Roy’s jobs and finally settled in Mobridge. She worked at the Sereno Café in Mobridge for 10 years before moving to Glenham in 1971. There she worked as a cook at the Glenham school from 1973 until 1983 when the school closed. She then worked for the Wheel Restaurant in Mobridge until her retirement at the age of 78 in 2004. She remained living in Glenham until the time of her death on June 23, 2022.

She is survived by her children, Sheryl Goben, Cynthia (Hal) Stroot, Dale Goben, Ronald Goben, Robert (Jan) Goben, Gloria (Bob) Vaughn, Mercy (Michael) Bandy, Melanie (Rick) Campbell, and Ann (Gary) Campbell. She was also matriarch of 20 grandchildren, 38 great-grandchildren, and eight great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Roy; son, Terrance; three grandchildren, Helen Beth Goben, Michael Goben and Brian Goben; sons-in-law, Dennis Baumann, Gary Campbell and Bob Vaughn; parents, John and Christina; six brothers, Emanuel, Richard, Arnold, Leon, Lawrence and LuVern; and six sisters, Martha, Mary, Esther, Lenora, Donna and Norma.

