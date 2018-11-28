Irene Stehly passes in Milbank on Nov. 1

Irene Stehly died on Thursday, Nov. 1, 2018, at a courageous recovery effort from a massive stroke in September.

The family appreciates all of the prayers during this time of loss.

Irene is survived by her husband, Paul Hermans of Milbank; her seven children, Theresa Stehly of Sioux Falls, Elizabeth Stehly of Minneapolis, Minn., Mike Stehly of Sioux Falls, Pat Stehly of Keystone, Dr. Christine Stehly (Steve Beare) of Aberdeen, Steph (Pat) DeFea of Milbank, and David (Shawn) Stehly of Lakeville, Minn. She is also mourned by her eight grandchildren, Emily, Jordan and Sarah Stehly, Peter Tommy and Ryan DeFea, and Rachel and Max Beare.

A private family service will be held.