Mass of Christian Burial for Irene Stoick, 88, of Selby, was held on Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019, at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church.

Burial was in Selby Memorial Gardens under the direction of Kesling Funeral Home of Mobridge.

Irene passed away on Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019, at Walworth County Care Center.

Irene (Hieb) Stoick was born on Sept. 20, 1930, to David and Ida (Dikoff) Hieb in Hague, N.D. Irene’s family lived north of Timber Lake and she attended country school through the eighth grade. She worked as a waitress in town. While waitressing, she met Wilfred “Goo” Stoick. She didn’t want to wait on him due to his fussiness. Irene and Goo were married on July 25, 1949, in Timber Lake. In May of 1953, Goo and Irene purchased the Super Valu stock and fixtures from the Hettich brothers. The family moved to Selby in 1955. In March of 1956, they purchased Schnaibles’ Piggly Wiggly, which was located on North Main. While Goo ran the store, Irene did the bookwork and raised their family. In 1962, they purchased lake property at Pickerel Lake. Irene would take the children and friends for weeks at a time to enjoy the lake. She loved sitting on the dock with her feet in the water.

Irene was a member of St. Anthony’s Catholic Church, St. Anthony’s Altar Society and the Jaycees. She was also on the Good Samaritan Board for a few years. She enjoyed bowling, golfing at May Acres, crocheting and gardening. She was known for her cooking and baking. Irene and Goo traveled extensively, going on different Super Valu trips and to different places all over the world.

Irene is survived by her children, Jerry (Renae) of Selby, Debbie (Jim) Mattis of Bismarck, N.D., Kevin (Cindy) of Fargo, N.D., Becky (Mike) Anderson of Aberdeen and Gene (Kristen) of Fargo; eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren; two brothers, Norman (Betty) Hieb and Larry (Darlene) Hieb of Timber Lake; brother-in-law, Joe Guccione of Florida; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Goo; great-grandson, Kingston Stoick-Nuckols; and sisters, Leona Cromwell and Mildred Richter.

Memorials may be directed to Walworth County Care Center.