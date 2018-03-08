Irene Winterberg knew what she wanted

Irene Lucille Winterberg, 88, of Timber Lake, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018, at Avera MaryHouse nursing home in Pierre.

Irene (Schaeffer) Winterberg was born Aug. 21, 1929, on a farm south of Mosher just 25 miles from Winner. She was the second child of 11 children and the eldest daughter of Arvid and Betsy Schaeffer. For the first 10 years of life, she lived near Mosher before moving to a farm by Timber Lake. There she’d attend Butte Country School and graduate from Timber Lake High School in 1947. From there, she attended Black Hills Teacher College in Spearfish before receiving her teacher’s certificate and teaching at Fisher School near Trail City from 1947-48 and Chapel School for another six months.

Irene married Willis Winterberg on June 1, 1948, in Timber Lake, where they would raise six children on their dairy farm.

In 1993, they moved to a house in town. After Willis passed away, she moved into the Timber Lake Manor, then to Edgewood Assisted Living in Pierre, where her granddaughter Jacalyn Crawford and great-grandchild Teddi helped care for her, and finally Avera MaryHouse Nursing home where she passed away.

During her life, she and Willis traveled many places to visit children and relatives. When at home, she was well known for her sewing, canning, and gardening (a skill which she passed down to her daughters, Bonnie and Lorene). Herself, children, and grandchildren have all worn something she made for them and her roses have appeared in the newspaper, while her photography won her blue ribbons and filled many a photo album. Her entire life, she was an active member of the First Baptist Church, but she was also involved with TOPS, book clubs, and the American Legion Auxiliary.

In 2001, Irene was a semifinalist in the International Open Poetry contest. Everyone who knew her, at some point, has eaten her legendary dinner rolls or angel food cake she baked in the familiar kitchen that housed many Thanksgivings and family gatherings with menus dictated by family’s preferences and pickiness to always include Irene’s Blueberry Dessert and never have steak.

Irene was a woman who knew what she wanted– and wasn’t afraid to tell anyone; she was also a woman who drove through town with her purse on the top of her car: an example for everyone to embrace who they are without apology.

Much gratitude to Donna Fischer for her caring nature and patience, Tim Schmautz’s handyman skills, the dedicated, loving staff of Edgewood Senior Living and Maryhouse of Pierre, and to the empathic Dr. Barnes.

Funeral services for Irene were held on Wednesday, March 7, 2018. at the United Parish in Timber Lake.

Burial was in Timber Lake Cemetery under the direction of Kesling Funeral Home of Mobridge.

In 2001, Irene wrote a poem, “A Kaleidoscope Sunset: “I paused and looked at the sky… I beheld the most beautiful sunset… Instead of the usual orange hue there were shades of pink, gray, and blue… more lovely than a rose. From whence all the colors appear only our lord knows,” now she may ask the formula and create her own sunsets for the rest of us to write about.

Irene will survive in the memories and thoughts of many, many family members: daughters, Bonnie Crawford of Fort Pierre and Lorene (Del) Walker of Aurora, Colo.; sons, Carl Winterberg of Timber Lake, Steven Winterberg of San Antonio, Texas, Dan (Joyce) Winterberg of Mt. Pleasant, Iowa, John (Karen) Winterberg of Bismarck, N.D.; brother, Paul Schaeffer of West Burlington, Iowa; sisters, Carol Crance of Mobridge, Ruth Madsen of Eugene, Ore., Carmen Dolan of Seattle, Wash., Dixie Garr of Belle Fourche, Deanna Munsch of Aberdeen, and Mary Butterworth of Globe, Ariz.; sister-in-law, Ella Schaeffer of Alexandra, La.; brother-in-law, Don Hieb of Murdo; grandsons, Shannon Crawford of Fort Pierre, Billy Crawford (Heather) of Oshkosh, Wis., Adrian (Alaina) Winterberg of Timber Lake, Aaron Winterberg (Tosha) of Aberdeen, Brian Winterberg of Indiana, Ron Winterberg of Timber Lake, Blaine Winterberg of East Carondelet, Ill., Jacob (Holly) Winterberg of Muscatine, Iowa, Joshua Winterberg, Mount Pleasant, Iowa, Marcus (Adrianna) Walker of Las Vegas, Nev., DJ Walker of Aurora, Colo.; granddaughters, Jacalyn (Tim) Crawford of Pierre, Kayla (Matt) Fisher of Cottonwood, Ariz., Heaven (Mitch) Coffey of Albuquerque, N.M., Shawna (Jason) Winterberg of Bismarck, Ravan (Chris) Winterberg of Mobridge, Raquel Walker of Atlanta, Ga., Jada Walker of Aurora, Colo.; great-grandchildren, Francheska Crawford Hanke, Theodora Crawford, Paige Fisher, Nickolas Fisher, Piper Crawford, Jesse Winterberg, Adrianna Winterberg, Tucker Winterberg, Chandler Winterberg, Cassidy Winterberg, Madison Winterberg, Andre Winterberg, Jade Winterberg, Jasmine Winterberg, Sadie Coffey, Jett Coffey, Tracey Winterberg, Aaleyah Hinsley, Octavia Hinsley and Maddie Winterberg.

Preceding her in death were her husband, Willis; her parents, Arvid Schaeffer and Betsy Schaeffer; sister, Cecelia Heib; brothers, Lawrence Schaeffer and Roger Schaeffer; father- and mother-in-law, William and Katherine Winterberg; brothers-in-law, Clarence Winterberg, Bob Madsen, Adrian Crance, Gordon Anderson, Paul Garr and Jim Munsch; sisters-in-law, Mabel (Winterberg) Gunderson, Mildred Winterberg, Edna (Winterberg) Rowley, and Edith (Winterberg) Schaefer; son-in-law, Pat Crawford; and niece (and her husband) Janice and Maynard Hanson.