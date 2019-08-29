Irve Hanson was Pollock postmaster

Irve C. Hanson, 88, passed away on Aug. 16, 2019, at Hoffman Hospice House in Bakersfield, Calif.

Irve was born on April 16, 1931, in Artas, to Clemmet and Lydia Hanson.

Irve grew up on the family farm and attended country school. He graduated from Pollock High School in 1949.

On Valentine’s Day in 1952, he married Jean Tracy, daughter of Milton and Vivian Tracy of Pollock. Irve and Jean had met in grade school and were high school sweethearts.

Irve enlisted in the U.S. Air Force later that month. He had his basic training at Lackland Air Base in Texas. Irve was transferred to bases in Wyoming and California. He also spent time in West Africa. He was honorably discharged in 1958 at Lincoln AFB, Neb., as a S/Sgt Communications Specialist.

After his discharge, Irve farmed with his father until being appointed Pollock Postmaster in 1962. He retired from that position in 1986, and Jean was named postmaster until her retirement a few years later.

They made their home in the town of Pollock. When the town of Pollock was moved, Irve and Jean’s house was the last house moved from old Pollock to the new town. They lived there until they built a new home in the country west of town.

After spending their first winter of retirement in Texas they tried out the small community of Parker, Ariz., the next winter. They spent every winter there for the next 23 years, buying a home in Bermuda Palms and making lifelong friends.

During their retirement years, Irve and Jean were avid travelers. They traveled to Europe, Canada and Mexico, and almost every state, including Alaska. They enjoyed traveling in their RV and made many memorable trips with their friends. Irve always wanted to visit Hawaii and Pearl Harbor so for their 60th wedding anniversary, Irve and Jean treated their family to a week-long trip to Oahu.

In 2014, Irve and Jean moved to an assisted living home in Bakersfield to be closer to family.

Irve was a member of Pollock Lutheran Church and the American Legion. He continued farming during retirement and he enjoyed gardening and playing whist and pinochle with friends. He loved working on things in his workshop. There was almost nothing he couldn’t repair. After having heart surgery in his early 50s, he became extremely dedicated to exercise and walked and biked daily.

Family was extremely important to Irve. He enjoyed spending time with both the Hanson and Tracy sides of the family. The Hanson home was always a place where out of town relatives would congregate for good food and fun.

Irve was a great father and grandfather. His grandchildren have many special memories of visiting their grandparents’ home in the country and knew that their grandparents were always there for them.

Irve is survived by his wife, Jean; daughter, Marcy (Joel) Brust of Jamestown, Calif.; daughter, Joni Briess of Minnetonka, Minn.; brother, Clifford (Elsie) Hanson of Spearfish; sister, Joan Langbehn of Kalispell, Mont.; sister-in-law, Judy Hanson of Pollock; grandchildren, Laura (Randal) Lopez of Bakersfield, Dustin Grice of Minneapolis, Minn., Ashley (Justin) Hazel of Napa, Calif., Matt Griess of Minneapolis, and Kady (Tommy) Weigel of Rochester, Minn.; great-grandchildren, Lydia Weigel and Eponine Hazel; and many nieces and nephews.

Irve chose to donate his body to science to help advance medical training and research for generations to come.

His cremains will later be interred at Spring Creek Cemetery, Pollock.

Memorials can be directed to Pollock Lutheran Church or the Alzheimer’s Association.