It’s time to allow others to have a say in government

Years ago, when District 23 representatives were Senator Corey Brown, and Representatives Justin Cronin and Charlie Hoffman, we discussed changing the South Dakota primary system.

They laughed when I suggested that those registered as Independents, like me, should be able to vote in the primaries. Both Corey and Justin understood where I was coming from as in this dominantly Republican state, you have no say in who is elected to office because you are not of a certain party. In South Dakota, the candidate that wins the Republican primary election is likely to be elected to that seat.

Neither denied it was something worth considering but told me at the time that the environment in Pierre would make it impossible to make any change to the primary system. They teased that if I wanted the right to have a say in elections in South Dakota, I should be a registered Republican.

It seemed Republicans were just fine with not allowing anyone who wasn’t a registered Republican to have say in who would be elected to state offices.

That sounded like blackmail to me. If you were a registered Republican or Democrat, voting in the primary was a given, but if you were a registered voter in South Dakota, but independent of a party, you didn’t have a voice.

Independents are allowed to vote in Democratic primaries, but often there is only one Democrat running for office in those primaries.

In 2016 a proposed constitutional amendment would have done away with partisan primary elections in South Dakota, but it failed with 45% of the vote.

It seems the environment in Pierre is now more amicable to those who don’t follow a party line, and South Dakotans will see efforts being made to make changes to the state’s primary elections. Backers of open primaries are bringing back a version of the concept to a statewide vote in 2024. If it gets on the ballot and passes more voters will have a say in who gets elected in South Dakota.

The petition proposes a constitutional amendment that would require one primary election where all candidates run against each other in their respective races. The candidates receiving the most votes regardless of party affiliation advance to the general election.

If there is more than one candidate elected to an office, the number of candidates advancing to the general election is twice the numbers to be elected.

This amendment applies to the races for governor, congress, the legislature and county seats. The two candidates with the most votes would advance to the general election.

In my opinion and the opinion of those that are bringing this issue to the forefront, the current process limits the voices of independent voters. The way the system is now such is the case for Republican legislators, many candidates end up running unopposed.

All candidates will have party designations on the ballot. That means if a person votes a straight party ticket, the ballot will be marked to help ensure that can happen. There will be no “tricks” that will confuse voters into voting for someone not within their chosen party affiliation.

This is not a move to weaken the two major parties, as some have opined. The majority still rules. This amendment will allow for more South Dakotans to have a voice in these races. It is a way to allow all voters in the state to have a voice in who is elected to important offices in South Dakota and nationally.

More than one quarter of voters in the state are registered as Independent. In my case, I register as an Independent because I strongly disagree with some of the policies of both parties and choose not to be affiliated with either the Republicans or Democrats. I should not be punished for disagreeing with party policies.

Independents pay taxes just like those registered in the other parties.

Other states, including our neighbors to the south in Nebraska have a system such as being proposed here. The idea will not be embraced by some in either party, but with independent voters growing in larger numbers across the country, it is time that both parties look to Independents as a source for new voters. My Republican friends who listened to me in the early years and laughed at my naivete may now understand that maybe I was just ahead of my time back then.

Hopefully the voters in South Dakota see that this is positive and help the amendment pass in 2024.