James Boschker was talented musician

James Isaac Boschker, 71, entered Eternal Life in the early morning hours of Oct. 2, 2017, in Palm Springs, Calif.

James was born in Mobridge on Jan. 18, 1946 to Esther and Isaac Boschker. He grew up in Mobridge.

After graduating from Mobridge High School, he graduated from Augustana College in Sioux Falls with a B. A. in choral music education. Jim enlisted in the USAF during the Vietnam War and served in the Presidential Aeronautical Station, Andrews AFB, Washington, D.C.

Following military duty, he graduated from the University of South Dakota , Master of Music, Musicology; the University of Iowa, a Master of Fine Arts, Organ Performance and Indiana University, Jacobs School of Music, doctoral studies in Church Music. He attended many Master Classes in both Europe and USA of which The Haarlem Organ Academy, Haarlem, Netherlands, and the Oregon Bach Festival, Eugene, Ore., are the most famous.

Jim loved the music of the church from an early age. He took drum lessons, piano lessons, organ lessons and was a MHS band enthusiast. Two great highlights were organ performances with Ft. Wayne, Ind., and Bismarck, N.D., orchestras and an organ recital at the National Cathedral, Washington, D.C.

He founded the Ecumenical Choir in Bismarck, and directed the complete MESSIAH with a Baroque orchestra twice. He taught as adjunct faculty advanced Music Theory and Form and Analysis for six years at the University of Mary in Bismarck.

Jim is survived by his sister, Janet Hohman and her husband Dale; two brothers-in-law, James Olson and Fred Rivinius; four nieces and 10 nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents Esther and Isaac; a brother, Andrew Carl; two sisters, Margaret Olson and Sylvia Rivinius; a nephew Craig Allen Hohman.

We hold his memory dear.