Janet Peterhoff was beloved bus driver

Funeral services for Janet Peterhoff, 84, of Selby, will be at 3 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, at St. John Lutheran Church in Selby.

Burial will be at Java UCC Cemetery under the direction of Kesling Funeral Home of Mobridge.

Visitation is one hour prior to the service.

Janet passed away on Thursday, July 28, 2022, at Dougherty Hospice House in Sioux Falls.

Janet Ione Peterhoff was born on Oct. 26, 1937, in Java, to Fred and Katherine (Rieger) Schuh. She attended eight years of school at Norbeck Country School and graduated from Java High School in 1955.

She married Earl Biel on Aug. 21, 1955, in Java. Her children include Greg, born on October 1957, Vanessa in February 1959, and Toby in March 1963.

Janet moved to Selby in 1979 and worked at the Good Samaritan Center. She drove school bus for Selby Area School for 18 years. She was loved by all her kids, especially driving to all the sporting events and state tournaments. She also worked at the Selby Medical Clinic as a receptionist for several years.

In March 1997, she married Carroll Peterhoff in Selby where they made their home. Together they delivered the Aberdeen paper from town to town for many years.

In 2018, she entered Prairie Heights Nursing Home in Aberdeen. In January 2019, she moved to Bethesda Nursing Home where she resided while doing kidney dialysis until her death in Sioux Falls on July 28, surrounded by her loving family.

Janet’s greatest love was her family, especially watching all the kids in their sporting events. It was known to have happened in almost every game that their number one fan beat the team to most games. Her many hobbies included counted cross stitch, crocheting, jigsaw puzzles, watching Minnesota Twins and Vikings games. She also loved al the great activities at Bethesda and loved the wonderful workers there.

When God gave out Moms and Grandmas, he gave us the best.

Janet is survived by her children, Greg Biel of Boring, Oregon, Vanessa (Terry) Goehring of Mound City, and Toby (Kim) Biel of Java; grandchildren and great-grandchildren: Josh (Misty) Goehring and their children, Eizley, Jace and Declan, of Mound City; Kristi (Dan) Heintz and their son, Jakob, of Hudson, Wisconsin; Dana Goehring of Mound City and his children, Eily Huber, Emerson and Kylee Goehring; Andrea (Shaun) Preszler, their children, Cameron and baby Preszler of Sioux Falls; Haylee Biel and James Lewis of Mesa, Arizona; and Tanner Biel of Java.

Preceding her in death were her husband, Caroll; mother and father; sister, Marcella (Hiram) Biel; brothers, Ruben (Eva) Schuh, Wilmer (Arlene) Schuch, Norman (LaVila) Schuh, and Larry (Norma) Schuh.

The family would like to extend our deepest appreciation to Bethesda Nursing Home for their wonderful care and love shown to our mother the last three years. You have truly become family to all of us.