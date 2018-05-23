Jayda Sawinsky wins MP golf invitational

Jayda Sawinsky won medalist honors and led her Lady Lions to the team title at the Mobridge-Pollock Invitational golf tournament at Oahe Hills Golf Course on Thursday.

After a first-round 47, Sawinsky rallied with 44 on the second nine to finish first with 91. She edged Callie Weisbeck by one stroke. Weisbeck shot 44-48-92. Chloe Jungwirth shot 93 for third, followed by Selby Area’s Autumn Vetter and Miranda Zabel who took fourth and fifth, respectively.

Lily Miner and Gennie Krause joined their fellow Lady Tigers in the top 10. Miner took seventh and Krause took 10th.

“Overall, the girls played quite well at our home meet,” said coach Jason Weisbeck. “Chloe had personal best along with Gennie. It’s always fun to play at home once you’ve been traveling like crazy.”

With three girls in the top five, Selby Area won the team title. The Lady Lions shot 385 to 393 for the Lady Tigers.

Judah Aderhold of Aberdeen Christian won medalist honors in the boys’ division. His even par 72 was eight strokes better than runner-up, Karson Vander Vorst of Herreid.

Ipswich shot 250 to better Aberdeen Christian by four strokes for the team title.

Mobridge-Pollock Invitational

Girls Division

Team Scores: Selby Area 385, Mobridge-Pollock 393, Timber Lake 500.

Individual Results: 1. Jayda Sawinsky, Selby Area, 47-44-91; 2. Callie Weisbeck, Mobridge-Pollock, 44-48-92; 3. Chloe Jungwirth, Mobridge-Pollock, 47-46-93; 4. Autumn Vetter, Selby Area, 50-45-95; 5. Miranda Zabel, Selby Area, 50-46-96; 6. Callie Schaffer, Timber Lake, 48-49-97; 7. Lily Miner, Mobridge-Pollock, 59-41-100; 8. Meadow Zabel, Selby Area, 54-49-103; 9. Erika Larson, Chamberlain, 55-51-106; 10. Gennie Krause, Mobridge-Pollock, 53-55-108;

11. Halie Feldman, Ipswich, 54-58-112; 12. Delaney Peterson, Chamberlain, 62-56-118; 13. Cadee Peltier, Mobridge-Pollock JV, 64-56-120; 14. Ellie Fried, Mobridge-Pollock JV, 59-61-120; 15. Brianna Kleffman, Ipswich, 58-64-122; 16. Reagan Weisbeck, Mobridge-Pollock JV, 67-56-123; 17. Maddy Jungwirth, Mobridge-Pollock JV, 59-64-123; 18. Natalie Gross, Timber Lake, 64-61-125; 19. Kylynn Lesmeister, Mobridge-Pollock JV, 69-58-127; 20. Erica Ingerson, Eureka, 68-59-127;

21. Kamryn Boettcher, Ipswich, 62-65-127; 22. K’Leigh Miner, Mobridge-Pollock JV, 66-62-128; 23. Ashton Nehl, Timber Lake, 65-66-131; 24. Liz Duffy, Stanley County, 64-68-132; 25. Kadyn Rau, Eureka, 74-67-141; 26. Georgi Mendoza, Timber Lake, 73-74-147; 27. Lizzy Krause, Mobridge-Pollock JV, 70-79-149; 28. Rozalyn Larsen, Chamberlain, 79-72-151.

Boys Division

Team Scores: Ipswich 250, Aberdeen Christian 254, Selby Area 275, Leola 293, Stanley County 294, Herreid 296.

Individual Results: 1. Judah Aderhold, Aberdeen Christian, 35-37-72; 2. Karson Vander Vorst, Herreid, 40-40-80; 3. Luke Peterson, Ipswich, 42-40-82; 4. Dylan Northrup, Ipswich, 41-41-82; 5. Ethan Gilbert, Ipswich, 42-44-86; 6. Luke Wells, Leola, 44-43-87; 7. Jett Becker, Aberdeen Christian, 43-44-87; 8. Jared Baumann, Selby Area, 46-42-88; 9. Collin Fiedler, Selby Area, 45-44-89; 10. Max Waltman, Leola, 47-45-92;

11. Dixon Booth, Timber Lake, 50-43-93; 12. Andrew Rohrbach, Aberdeen Christian, 51-44-95; 13. Jadon Pauley, Stanley County, 49-47-96; 14. Trent Adams, Stanley County, 51-46-97; 15. Connor Fiedler, Selby Area, 50-48-98; 16. Miles Hoffman, Leola, 49-49-98; 17. Jackson Becker, Aberdeen Christian, 49-51-100; 18. Jason Gabriel, Stanley County, 49-52-101; 19. Brady Gjefle, Herreid, 55-47-102; 20. Mason Waltman, Leola, 55-48-103;

21. Slater Tople, Stanley County, 55-52-107; 22. Luke Renner, Herreid, 56-57-113; 23. Tee Saul, Crow Creek, 55-60-115; 24. Trey Saylor, Herreid, 58-50-118; 25. Kaden Boettcher, Ipswich, 63-59-122; 26. Ben Batie, Eureka, 65-70-135; 27. Josh Donner, Crow Creek, 70-70-140.