Jeanne Schneider loved her ‘River Rats’

Jeanne Marie Schneider was born on Nov. 17, 1943, in Moscow, Idaho, to Leonard Rueben and Margaret (Nies) Boehler.

Jeanne took her final step on the stairway to Heaven on March 8, 2019, in Casa Grande, Arizona, at the age of 75.

Jeanne attended Java Public School through the first half of seventh grade, at which time her family moved to Mobridge. She graduated from Mobridge-High School in 1961 and furthered her education in California at LBCC, LBSC and UC Irvine.

She was married in Long Beach in 1966 to Ron Smith. Ron’s business transferred them to Kansas City, where Jeanne taught at a Head Start school in the inner city, coached a cheerleading team and was involved in the Crossline’s Community Service Organization. They transferred again to Chicago for one year and back to California to Marin County in the San Francisco area. Jeanne, an accountant auditor, also taught yoga and aerobics, was an active member of the domestic abuse program, Hot Line, a member of Kasai Honorary Society and The Soroptimists. She was also politically active as a chief negotiator, was on the Communications Advisory Council, and Affirmative Action Chair in Marin.

Jeanne and Ron divorced in 1981 and Jeanne moved back to South Dakota in 1983, when her Dad became ill. She married Dennis Schneider on Feb. 17, 184 at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Java. They lived and farmed seven miles north of Java. Jeanne developed long lived friendships in Java that touched her heart–many of these friends came to visit her in Arizona prior to her passing. Jeanne and Dennis later moved to Mobridge.

After divorcing in 2013, Jeanne moved to Arizona. Here she resumed her love of art, painting with her favorite medium of watercolor and joining the Scottsdale Artist League. She had many precious friendships with many beautiful people who dearly touched her heart.

Jeanne is survived by her sister, Kathy Boehler (LeRoy DuBray) of Mobridge; nephew, Cameron Godkin (Jennifer); great-niece, Makayla Marie; many wonderful and caring cousins; her special Arizona friend and artist, Stanley Klonowski; and her beautiful friends of Mobridge, affectionately known as the “River Rats.”

She was preceded in death by her father, Leonard Rueben Boehler, and mother, Margaret Nies) Boehler.

There will be a celebration of Jeanne’s life when the wind warms, and the water of Lake Oahe in Mobridge flows freely this summer.