Jeannette Juhala had natural music talent

Jeannette Irene (Radabaugh) Juhala, 59, of Hershey, Pa., passed away on Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at her home.

Born Sept. 19, 1959, in Faith, she was the daughter of the late Thomas and Dolores (Barker) Radabaugh. She moved with her family to Cherry Creek and was raised and educated in Mobridge. She graduated from Mobridge High School in 1977, later attending Huron College.

On May 26, 1978, she was united in marriage with Daniel H. Juhala with whom she shared a union of 40 years until his passing on Nov. 16, 2018.

Following their marriage, Jeannette and Dan embarked on their life journey that led them to several points of the globe until their young family settled in Hershey nearly 20 years ago.

Jeannette had been employed by Giant Food Stores for the past 19 years, last working as an accounting manager at the Union Deposit Store.

Gifted in sewing and possessing a natural talent for both the piano and organ, Jeannette’s musical accomplishment was self-taught and expressed as a personal act of love and devotion. Shortly after arriving in Hershey, she and her family became members of the Church of Redeemer United Church of Christ. For nearly 18 years, she felt blessed to offer her time and talents to the church as its organist, and, by playing an integral part in the Banner Brigade.

Jeannette is survived by her son, Eric D. Juhala; daughter, Heather J. (Richard) Maxwell; and two granddaughters, Harper and Lyric, all of Hershey; her sisters, Marcia (Ron) Berg and JoAnne O’Bryant; and brothers, Ben (Carol) Radabaugh, Earl (Debbie) Radabaugh, and Mark (Liz) Radabaugh.