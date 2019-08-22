Jenny While catches, cooks and eats her supper

Jenny While was born and raised here in Mobridge and has lived here her whole life. She graduated from Mobridge High School in 1989. Soon after, she married her husband, Wade While, who she had met in 1988. She lives in Mobridge with her husband.

“I met Wade because he had gotten a job at Red Owl Grocery as a butcher,” she said. She worked there as a cashier at the time.

She and her husband opened Wade’s Carpet and Floor Covering in 2004.

“My job is to run the showroom,’’ she said. “Wade and our son-in-law, Luke, are the installers.”

Their daughter, Lexy, and her husband, Luke, are also Mobridge residents with their dog, Wylie, and cat, Ranger.

Jenny and her husband love to take time off to enjoy doing some of the things they like most about Mobridge.

“Wade and I love to fish,” she said. “When he moved to Mobridge and saw the river, he knew he was never going to leave this area.”

“We love to fish but we also love to cook it for others,” she said. “We eat fish all the time but we forget what a treat it is for people who don’t fish and who don’t get to eat it very often, especially fresh walleye. This summer has been exceptionally fun since we have been able to cook fish for friends who are as far away as Oregon, Oklahoma, North Carolina and Georgia. They are here as volunteers helping remodel the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Mobridge. We find the friends really like it deep fat fried, even if they say they don’t like fish, they try it and they love it. “

She and Wade also compete in the fishing tournaments.

“Wade won the National Walleye Tour,” she said. “It came to Mobridge in 2014 and he won it.”

Aside from fishing, she’s busy walking her dog and taking care of their horses.

“My husband has a horse and my daughter has a horse,” she said, “and I take care of them. Our whole family really enjoys being outdoors.”

Jenny takes advantage of getting fresh vegetables from her mother.

“We eat a lot of meat and vegetables,” she said, “We do a lot of grilling and since Wade was a butcher, we will purchase our own beef and Wade will cut and process it for us.”

She also enjoys baking simple treats like cookies and pies.

“I enjoy making cookies,” she said. “I get the most practice on oatmeal raisin since those are Wade’s favorite.”

She shares some of her wisdom for making cooking on the weekends easy.

“Some of my family’s favorite meals were leftover pot pies,” she said, “We would combine the leftovers from the week and put them into a homemade pie crust. We would call it pot pie and they loved it.”

She learned to cook from her mother and grandmother, who she mentioned are excellent cooks. She would help around the kitchen and picked up tips and tricks that helped her to shape her cooking style.

She gets most of her recipes from the internet. However, some have been passed down to her by her mother and grandmother.

“When I get a recipe from the internet, I like to doctor it up and make it my own.” She said, “I don’t like to measure everything out. Sometimes it turns out good, and sometimes I should have measured.”

Jenny has been co-owner of Wade’s Carpet and Floor Covering for 15 years and she loves the time she gets to spend with her family at work.

“It’s been so fun since my daughter and her husband moved back,” she said. “They love to do outdoor stuff with us, so it’s been great getting to spend more time with them.”

Jenny While’s Recipes

Easy Toffee Bark

Saltine crackers

1 cup butter

3/4 cup sugar

2 cups chocolate chips

8 oz toffee bits

Line a 15 x 10 baking pan with heavy foil. Arrange saltine crackers on the foil (covering all the foil with one layer). Melt in saucepan 1 cup butter and 3/4 cup sugar. Pour this mixture over crackers and bake for 8-10 minutes in a 350 degree oven. Remove from oven and immediately pour on chocolate chips and toffee bits. Let cool, break apart and enjoy.

Sour Cream Coffee Cake

2 sticks margarine

1 cup sugar

2 eggs

12 oz sour cream

2 cups flour

1 tsp soda

1 tsp baking powder

1 tsp vanilla

3/4 tsp salt

Topping

1/2 cup brown sugar

1/2 cup white sugar

1 tsp cinnamon

Cream together margarine and sugar. Add the rest of the ingredients and mix together and put 1/2 batter into a greased 9 x 13 cake pan. sprinkle on 1/2 of topping mixture, then spread rest of batter in pan and the other half of topping mixture on top. Bake at 350 degrees for 30-40 minutes.

Fried Fish

Golden Dipt pre-dip batter

Season to taste-

Chili powder

Garlic powder

Salt

Pepper

1 can of beer

We cut our fillets into small bite size pieces and put them in a wet batter. then into hot oil in the fryer. The wet batter consists of a pre-dip batter (we use Golden Dipt), seasoned with chili powder, garlic powder. Salt and pepper to taste. For the liquid use a can of beer, just enough to make the mixture the consistency of pancake batter. This is always a crowd favorite.

Grilled fish

We season our fillets with season of choice and lay on top of sliced onions and peppers in a tin foil pan. Cut up 1/2 stick of butter and put on fillets. Cover with tin foil and grill till the fillets are flaky.

Real German Potato Salad

10 red potatoes, peeled and diced

1/2 cup chicken broth

1/4 cup white vinegar

1/4 cup oil

1 large onion diced

6 slices of cooked bacon, chopped

1/4 fresh chopped dill

Cook potatoes until tender. Combine chicken broth, vinegar and oil in a pot and bring to a boil. Add onions to broth and cook until tender. Remove pot from heat. Add potatoes, bacon and dill, gently stir and season with salt and pepper. This potato salad has fresh tangy flavors and can be served cold or at room temperature.