Jensen wins Lee Wolf title

Stone Jensen won the 182-pound title at the Lee Wolf Invitational wrestling tournament in Aberdeen on Saturday.

Jensen went 4-0 to claim the 182-pound title. His big match was a 10-3 win over Jacob Boehm of Mandan, N.D., the number three ranked wrestler in North Dakota Class A. To get to the title match, Jensen pinned De’Vaughn Porter of Bismarck Century, won an 11-3 match over 11th-ranked Joey Hubsch of Webster Area and a 14-9 match over Jayden Hartford of Watertown. Jensen is ranked fourth at 182 pounds.

“Stone had a great weekend,” said coach Nathan Ford.

Jaden Shilling took second at 132 pounds. He started his tourney with a 17-2 tech fall over Aaron Gilchrist of Winner Area and then pinned Payton Johnston of Watertown in the semifinals. Schilling ran into North Dakota Class A third-ranked Ethan Fleck of Mandan and dropped a tight 5-4 match. Schilling is ranked fourth at 132 pounds.

Jacob Steiger grappled to fourth place at 113 pounds. Both of his losses were to highly-ranked wrestlers. Steiger pinned Talor Huebner of Jamestown and defeated sixth-ranked Jack Kruger of Winner Area 9-3 in his first two matches. In the semis, he was pinned by Class A’s number two-ranked Max Donovan of Chamberlain. He came back with a 34-second pin over Ben Weigum of Bismarck Century, but lost 12-2 to third-ranked Braxton Trowbridge of Canton in the third-place match. Steiger is ranked fifth at 113 pounds.

Tucson Freeman took sixth at 145 pounds. He opened with a 9-2 win over Brendan Allen of Watertown, but lost 3-0 to sixth-ranked Kaden Laubach of Canton. He rallied back with a 10-0 win over Coty Huebner of Jamestown and a 3-2 win over 12th-ranked Joey Wheeler of Potter County, but lost his next two, falling 1-1 to Class A seventh-ranked Jake Werner of Watertown and getting pinned by Laubach.

Carson Keller had three overtime matches en route to finishing sixth at 285 pounds. He opened his tournament losing a 6-5 ultimate tiebreaker match to Konnor Stordalen of Bismarck Century. In the wrestlebacks he won 3-1 sudden victory of Levi Haugen of Mandan, defeated Class A fourth-ranked Kaden Johnson of Aberdeen Central 5-1 and pinned Kenley Lamberty of Sioux Falls O’Gorman. In his last two matches, Keller lost 9-3 to number one-ranked Payton Smith of Canton and 4-1 in a tiebreaker to Riley Roesler, ranked fourth in North Dakota Class A.

Two more Tigers placed without winning on the mat.

Kyler Pearman took advantage of a couple injuries to place seventh at 195 pounds. Pearman won injury forfeits over teammate Jason Gerry and Achilles Willuweit of Winner Area.

Devin Black Fox claimed eighth place at 126 pounds, but went 0-3 on the mat.

“Even though we were missing four wrestlers, I thought we did great this weekend,” said Ford. “When you look at who we were competing against, all the Class A teams from South and North Dakota, we did really well.”

Injuries

The Tigers were four wrestlers down at the Lee Wolf with Kegan Pearman and Isaac Olson suffering from knee injuries, Nathan Bauer a shoulder injury and Gerry suffering an ankle injury.

Three of the four are expected back on the mat, but Pearman, who suffered his knee injury in Linton, N.D., on Thursday, is out for the unforeseeable future.

“Injuries happen in every sport,” said Ford. “If we have to have some kids sit now so they are healthy when it counts, that’s what matters.”

Big Dakota

The Tigers will compete in the Big Dakota Conference Meet on Saturday in Ft. Pierre.

The Tigers will compete against a big roster of teams that last year included BDC rivals Winner Area, Chamberlain, Stanley County,

Miller/Highmore-Harrold, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte/Dupree, McLaughlin and Todd County, along with Parkston, Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes, Bennett County, Potter County, Harding County, Sunshine Bible Academy, Wolsey-Wessington, Wessington Springs-Woonsocket, Groton Area, Freeman/Marion, Sully Buttes, Lyman, Pine Ridge, Little Wound and Lower Brule.

Lee Wolf Invitational

Team Scores: Canton 192, Mandan, N.D., 167, Watertown 163, Winner Area 141.5, Huron 140, Aberdeen Central 121.5, Chamberlain 119, Bismarck Century, N.D., 101, Mobridge-Pollock 79.5, Clark/Willow Lake 78, Bismarck Legacy, N.D., 66, Sioux Falls O’Gorman 66, Jamestown, N.D., 50, Miller/Highmore-Harrold 28.5, Potter County 27, Webster Area 24.

106: Isaac Aman (17-18): was defeated by Jallele Jenkins Harris, Huron, 14-4 major decision; was pinned by Ben Kleinknecht, Mandan, 2:58.

113: Jacob Steiger (32-8) fourth place: pinned Talor Huebner, Jamestown, 1:21; defeated Jack Kruger, Winner Area, 9-3; was pinned by Max Donovan, Chamberlain, 1:47; pinned Ben Weigum, Bismarck Century, :34; was defeated by Braxton Trowbridge, Canton, 12-2 major decision.

120: Kamron Pearman (14-13): was defeated by Mason Stoick, Watertown, 12-0 major decision; was defeated by Jakob Blumhagen, Bismarck Legacy, 5-0.

126: Devin Black Fox (2-10) eight place: was pinned by Kellyn March, Canton, 1:06; was pinned by Robert Coyle III, Watertown, :32; was pinned by Kage Ekstrom, Mandan, 2:34.

132: Jaden Schilling (30-6) second place: defeated Aaron Gilchrist, Winner Area, 17-2 tech fall; pinned Payton Johnston, Watertown, 2:40; was defeated by Ethan Fleck, Mandan, 5-4.

145: Tucson Freeman (36-11) sixth place: defeated Brendan Allen, Watertown, 9-2; was defeated by Kaden Laubach, Canton, 3-0; defeated Coty Huebner, Jamestown, 10-0 major decision; defeated Joey Wheeler, Potter County, 3-2; was defeated by Jake Werner, Watertown, 11-1 major decision; was pinned by Laubach, 4:45.

160: Tucker Holzer (8-12): was defeated by Landon Werdel, Clark/Willow Lake, 15-2 major decision; was defeated by Bryant Nelson, Bismarck Century, 7-4.

182: Stone Jensen (33-4) first place: pinned De’Vaughn Porter, Bismarck Century, 2:26; defeated Joey Hubsch, Webster Area, 11-3 major decision; defeated Jayden Hartford, Watertown, 14-9; defeated Jacob Boehm, Mandan, 10-3.

195: Jason Gerry (21-10): lost by forfeit to Noah Fullmer, Aberdeen Central; lost by forfeit to Kyler Pearman, Mobridge-Pollock.

220: Jon Keller (4-13): was pinned by Ruger Forester, Chamberlain, 3:16; was pinned by Kordell Myers, Mandan, :32.

285: Carson Keller (20-8) sixth place: was defeated by Konnor Stordalen, Bismarck Century, 6-5 UTB; defeated Levi Haugen, Mandan, 3-1 SV-1; defeated Kaden Johnson, Aberdeen Central, 5-1; pinned Kenley Lamberty, Sioux Falls O’Gorman, 2:27; was defeated by Payton Smith, Canton, 9-3; was defeated by Riley Roesler, Bismarck Century, 4-1 TB-1.

106 unattached: Zach Schilling (1-6): was pinned by Braden Sehr, Canton, :45; was defeated by Nate Sprenkle, Sioux Falls O’Gorman, 15-1 major decision.

120 unattached: Eli Bohlander (0-8): was pinned by Ethan Bowman, Jamestown, 2:29; was pinned by Tate Hoffman, Miller/Highmore-Harrold, 2:44.

195 unattached: Kyler Pearman (6-12) seventh place: was pinned by Isaac Hawk, Chamberlain, 1:59; won by forfeit over Jason Gerry, Mobridge-Pollock; was pinned by Tristen Bent, Webster Area, :41; won by forfeit over Achilles Willuweit, Winner Area.