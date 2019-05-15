Jeri Schlepp passes away in Nebraska

Geraldine J. “Jeri” Schlepp, 74, of Fremont, Neb., passed away on Tuesday, May 7, 2019, at Methodist Fremont Health.

Funeral services were held Monday, May 13, 2019, at Ludvigsen Mortuary Chapel in Fremont.

Burial was in Memorial Cemetery under the direction of Ludvigsen Mortuary.

Jeri was born on May 29, 1944, in Leigh, Neb., to William and Helen (Koch) Nagengast. She lived in several rural communities growing up and graduated from Fremont High School in 1962.

She married Johnny Schlepp on Nov. 25, 1964, and they made their home in Fremont.

During her working years, Jeri worked for Campbell’s Soup, Vienna Bakery and retired from Hammond & Stephens Company.

Jeri was a Girl Scout leader, volunteered at Linden High School, worked in polling placed during elections and for Senator Ben Nelson’s election campaign.

Jeri is survived by her husband, Johnny of Fremont; daughters, Deborah (Mike Hoffman) Schlepp of Valley, Neb., and Stacey (Travis) Schafer of Fremont; grandsons, Malachi (Kateryna) Schafer and their daughter, Serenity of Pearl City, Hawaii, Isiah Schafer of Okinawa, Japan, and Zechariah Schafer of Fremont; brothers, William (Ruth) Nagengast of West Point, Neb., Norman (Judy) Nagengast of Moorpark, Calif., and Daniel (Sandy) Nagengast of Emporia, Kan.; sisters, Valdean Vrba of Meridan, Idaho, and Elaine (Gene) Crist of Fremont; and many nieces and nephews.

Jeri was preceded in death by her parents; sister. Velma Nagengast; and nephew, Dennis Rogers.