Jesse Bearsheart claims Region 4B wrestling title

Jesse Bearsheart won the 182-pound division title at the Region 4B Wrestling Tournament in Pierre on Saturday.

He will be joined at state by Wyatt Wientjes, who took third at 126 pounds, and Aiden Schoenhard, who took third at 220 pounds.

Bearsheart opened with a pin at 1:57 over Dylan Webb of Hot Springs before pinning Sterling Sword of Custer at 4:58 in the semifinal. The two seed, Bearsheart ran into one seed Gunner Johnson of Lyman and won a 5-2 decision to claim the title. The win avenged a pin Bearsheart suffered from Johnson at the season-opening tournament in Fort Pierre.

“Awesome accomplishment for Jesse. Nice to see him going into state as a region champion,” said coach Sam Merkel, adding that in the championship, “He took Gunner out of his game and beat him with technique.”

After starting with a pin at 2:51 over Keller Peterson of Hot Springs, Wientjes was edged 2-1 by region champion Jace Blasius of Philip Area. He earned his third straight trip to state by pinning Westin Edwards of St. Thomas More at 4:04 and then defeating Lincoln Wickstrom of Harding County 9-6 in the third-place match.

“Wyatt has been wrestling really well, too,” said Merkel. “He’s got a great chance to redeem himself with Blasius.”

Schoenhard opened his tourney with a dynamic five-second pin over Jorey Clements of Newell. Tanner Davis of Hill City eked out a 3-1 win over Schoenhard in the semis before he earned his second straight state tournament by pinning Weston Woodward of Custer in 44 seconds and handing Herman Frisvold of Lemmon/McIntosh a 10-1 major decision.

Schoenhard’s five-second pin is a new record for Tiger wrestling.

Merkel likes Schoenhard’s chances of garnering a second straight medal at state after taking eighth-place last year.

“If he’s himself and just wrestles, he’ll be all right,” said Merkel. “He’s wrestling well at the right moment.”

Remmington Ford did not make state at 145, but medaled in fifth place at the region for the second year in a row. Ford opened with a 4-3 win over Navarre Head of Harding County but lost two in a row, falling by pin to region champion Thane Simons of Philip Area and 2-0 to Colton Brady of Stanley County. To secure fifth, Ford beat Head of a second time in a 2-0 match.

Mark Sandquist went 0-2 at 132, falling by pin to Jonathan Pellicotte of Hot Springs and 6-4 to Hayden Roggow of Stanley County, ending his season.

State Tournament

The State Wrestling Championships are Thursday through Saturday at the Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls.

Along with juniors Bearsheart and Schoenhard and sophomore Wientjes, eighth-grader Jasmin Perez and freshman Fawna Rae Halfe will be in competition.

Bearsheart is the nine seed and will take on eight seed Gunnar Stephens of Burke/Gregory. The junior is 33-14 and finished fourth in Region 3B.

Wientjes drew a rematch with Blasius in the first round. Blasius, a freshman, is 29-10 on the season.

Schoenhard drew a familiar foe to start his quest for a second straight state tournament medal. His first-round opponent is McCook Central/Montrose junior Austin Hoiten. Hoiten is 39-16 after taking fourth in Region 2B.

Perez, 8-11 at 142, on the season, is the 14 seed and faces three seed Abbigail Lewis of Pierre in the first round. Lewis is 38-6 on the season.

Halfe, 3-8 at 285, is the 11 seed and takes on six seed Destiny Triplet of Douglas who is 6-4 on the season.

Region 4B Tournament

Team scores: Philip Area 269, Custer 207.5, Lyman 139, Harding County 115, Lead-Deadwood 97, Hot Springs 76, Mobridge-Pollock 66, Lemmon/McIntosh 60, Stanley County 59, Newell 56, Bennett County 53, McLaughlin 17, Hill City 16.

126: Wyatt Wientjes (29-13) third place: pinned Keller Peterson, Hot Springs, 2:51; was defeated by Jace Blasius, Philip Area, 2-1; pinned Westin Edwards, St. Thomas More, 4:04; defeated Lincoln Wickstrom, Harding County, 9-6.

132: Mark Sandquist (20-19): was pinned by Jonathan Pellicotte, Hot Springs, 3:15; was defeated by Hayden Roggow, Stanley County, 6-4.

145: Remmington Ford (27-25) fifth place: defeated Navarre Head, Harding County, 4-3; was pinned by Thane Simons, Philip Area, :59; was defeated by Colton Brady, Stanley County, 2-0; defeated Head, 2-0.

182: Jesse Bearsheart (30-17) first place: pinned Dylan Webb, Hot Springs, 1:57; pinned Sterling Sword, Custer, 4:58; defeated Gunner Johnson, Lyman, 5-2.

220: Aiden Schoenhard (23-9) third place: pinned Jorey Clements, Newell, :05; was defeated by Tanner Davis, Hill City, 3-1; pinned Weston Woodward, Custer, :44; defeated Herman Frisvold, Lemmon/McIntosh, 10-1 major decision.