Jesse Bearsheart wins BDC title

Jesse Bearsheart went 4-0 to win the 170-pound championship at the Big Dakota Conference Tournament in Ft. Pierre on Saturday.

Bearsheart pinned Cameron Dekle of Cheyenne-Eagle Butte/Dupree, Jerrick Thompson of Lakota Tech and Ty Graesser of Chamberlain before winning the conference title with an 8-2 win over Cole Bisbee of Groton Area. His three pins were all in the first period, coming at 1:01, 1:03 and 1:18. Bearsheart is ranked fourth at 170 pounds.

“He went down a weight class and it was a good choice. He’s looking really good,” said coach Todd Naasz. “He’s going to be a top two seed in the regions. He’s starting to really focus in practice and fine-tune his skills.”

The Tigers earned four third-place finishes.

Wyatt Wientjes took third at 132 pounds. His only loss was to fourth-ranked Karson Keiser of Winner Area. He earned pins of Prestyn Haugen of Chamberlain and 11th-ranked Keaton Prehiem of Marion/Freeman before losing to Keiser. He came back to beat Spencer Sargent of Stanley County 5-2 and then won a 4-2 SV-1 match of Devyn Anderson of Chamberlain to take third. Wientjes is ranked ninth at 132 pounds.

“He’s starting to come out of his comfort zone now,” said Naasz. “For the first half of the season he was playing it safe. He had really good shots, great tilts and really opened up.”

Aiden Schoenhard took third place at 220 pounds. Schoenhard pinned Waylon Lamont of Lakota Tech in 22 seconds and defeated Parker Mathis of Winner Area with and 18-1 tech fall. In the semifinals, he ran into Class A’s top-ranked Noah Hutmacher of Chamberlain and was pinned. After pinning Layne Moser of Winner Area, Schoenhard beat fourth-ranked Grey Gilbert of Harding County 4-2 in the third-place match. With the win over Gilbert, Schoenhard moved up to being ranked second at 220 pounds.

“He came down to a bad seed. He was seeded fourth and drew Noah Hutmacher right away,” said Naasz. “On the good side, we got to wrestle the Harding County kid. Gilbert was the number one seed in regions. With beating him, Aiden will be the number one seed.”

Riley Kerner fought to third at 285 pounds. After pinning teammate Axton Gates, Kerner was pinned by Class A’s second-ranked Canyon Burkhard of Chamberlain. He came back with a pair of pins, putting Natan Blue Coat of Cheyenne-Eagle Butte to the mat at 2:41 and Carter Brave of Todd County at 4:58. Kerner moved into the rankings this week, coming in ranked 12th at 285 pounds.

“He drew the number one kid in the bracket,” said Naasz. “He’s coming into his own. He’s improved dramatically during the season.”

Jasmin Perez earned a third-place finish at Girls 126. Perez opened with a 1:25 pin over Rachel Michl of Winner Area. She was defeated 7-1 by 23-5 Jessica Waln of Todd County in the semifinals. Perez rallied for third by pinning Jaylynn Marshall of Todd County in 38 seconds and Evelyn Olson of Chamberlain at 4:02.

Naasz said girls don’t qualify at the region. They qualify on a seeding basis and Perez is just outside the top 16 right now. If she will compete at state will depend on the results of her opponents next week.

“A win over the Todd County girl would have been huge,” said Naasz.

Brayden Wientjes medaled in sixth place at 145 pounds. Wientjes earned three wins, pinning Tayne Puckett of Lakota Tech and Quincy Phillips of Winner Area, and picking up a 7-6 win over Declan Tveit of Chamberlain.

“Brayden had a chance to get to the match for third and fourth,” said Naasz. “He was ahead when he got caught and pinned. He did well. He’s getting better and he wants to improve.”

Week off

The Tigers now have a week off to prepare for the Region 4B Wrestling Tournament on Feb. 18 in Lead.

Naasz said the off time is ideal for getting everyone rested and healthy for the postseason

The region will pit the Tigers against host Lead-Deadwood, Bennett County, Custer, Faith, Harding County, Hill City, Hot Springs, Lemmon/McIntosh, Lyman, McLaughlin, Newell, Philip/Kadoka Area/Wall, Red Cloud, St. Francis, St. Thomas More and Stanley County.

The top four place finishers in each weight division will advance to state.

Big Dakota Conference Tournament

Team Scores: Winner Area 232, Chamberlain 203.5, Miller/Highmore-Harrold 183.5, Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes 167.5, Stanley County 135.5, Mobridge-Pollock 100.5, Marion/Freeman 85, Bennett County 78.5, Groton Area 75, Lakota Tech 65, Harding County 49, Todd County 37, Sully Buttes 32, Sunshine Bible Academy 23, McLaughlin 20, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte/Dupree 15, Faith 7.

132: Wyatt Wientjes (29-15) third place: pinned Prestyn Haugen, Chamberlain, 3:58; pinned Keaton Prehiem, Marion/Freeman, 3:27; was defeated by Karson Keiser, Winner Area, 16-3, major decision; defeated Spencer Sargent, Stanley County, 5-2; defeated Devyn Anderson, Chamberlain, 4-2 SV-1.

138: Mark Sandquist (24-16): was defeated by Konner Osborn, Winner Area, 4-0; defeated August Bartels, Winner Area, 9-4; was defeated by Johnny Lenz, Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes, 6-3.

145: Brayden Wientjes (14-15) sixth place: pinned Tayne Puckett, Lakota Tech, 1:10; was pinned by Zac Sayler, Marion/Freeman, 5:44; pinned Quincy Phillips, Winner Area, :43; defeated Declan Tveit, Chamberlain, 7-6; was pinned by Hayden Roggow, Stanley County, 2:13; was pinned by Mason Curtis, Winner Area, 2:22.

152: Remmington Ford (15-21): was pinned by Colton Brady, Stanley County, 1:39; won by forfeit; was pinned by Bryce Reuer, Chamberlain, :42.

170: Jesse Bearsheart (30-9) first place: pinned Cameron Dekle, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte/Dupree, 1:01; pinned Jerrick Thompson, Lakota Tech, 1:03; pinned Ty Graesser, Chamberlain, 1:18; defeated Cole Bisbee, Groton Area, 8-2.

220: Aiden Schoenhard (30-7) third place: pinned Waylon Lamont, Lakota Tech, :22; defeated Parker Mathis, Winner Area, 18-1 tech fall; was pinned by Noah Hutmacher, Chamberlain, 4:09; pinned Layne Moser, Winner Area, 2:00; defeated Grey Gilbert, Harding County, 4-2.

285: Riley Kerner (13-20) third place: pinned Axton Gates, Mobridge-Pollock, 2:00; was pinned by Canyon Burkard, Chamberlain, :47; pinned Natan Blue Coat, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte/Dupree, 2:41; pinned Carter Brave, Todd County, 4:58.

285: Axton Gates (7-15): was pinned by Riley Kerner, Mobridge-Pollock, 2:00; was pinned by Cannon Thomas, Chamberlain, 2:47.

Big Dakota Conference Girls

Team Scores: Lakota Tech 112, Chamberlain 77, Todd County 39, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte/Dupree 34, Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes 28, Marion/Freeman 19, Mobridge-Pollock 18, Harding County 12, Winner Area 10, Little Wound 7.

126: Jasmin Perez (12-8) third place: pinned Rachel Michl, Winner Area, 1:25; was defeated by Jessica Waln, Todd County, 7-1; pinned Jaylynn Marshall, Todd County, :38; pinned Evelyn Olson, Chamberlain, 4:02.