Jim Jackson was a farmer at heart

Funeral services for James “Jim” Jackson of Mobridge will be at 1 p.m. on Monday, April 9, 2018, at the United Congregational Church in Mobridge.

Burial will be at Greenwood Cemetery under the direction of Kesling Funeral Home of Mobridge.

Visitation will start at 11 a.m. on Monday at the church.

James Lawrence Jackson was born Jan. 24, 1929, at home near Firesteel, to James S. and Myrtle Jackson. He passed away at the Mobridge Care and Rehabilitation Center on March 31, 2018, at the age of 89. Jim was the last surviving child of his family.

Jim attended school in Firesteel until the age of 14. The family then moved to Mobridge where Jim graduated from high school in 1947. It was in Mobridge where Jim met the love of his life, Donna Mohn. Jim and Donna were married in Miles City, Mont., in September of 1948.

Some of dad’s early jobs and stories were about driving the city taxi and fishing with his high school buddies and selling the fish to “Chinaman Joe” to serve as hors d’oeuvres at his bar.

Jim was a farmer at heart. He owned and farmed several hundred acres below the viaduct near Mobridge until Lake Oahe flooded the land. Jim’s last crop was harvested about 1959 or 1960. Jim also farmed some land (“damned gumbo”) for his father-in-law, Dr. M.C. Mohn, near the intersection of Highways 12 and 20 west of Mobridge. Jim was a hog buyer and sold DeKalb seed and Zip feed for years as a sideline to his farm.

After Lake Oahe arrived and Doc’s farm land was sold, Jim built a confinement chicken and egg facility on the east side of Mobridge. Four thousand laying hens were housed in that facility that produced about 3,000 eggs per day. Eggs were washed, candled, graded, and placed in cartons that were sold to all the grocery stores and restaurants in the area. Tastee Bakery bought the checked eggs on a daily basis and they were used in all their baked goods. Excess eggs were sold in 30 dozen cases to a dealer in Seneca and Sturgis. The chicken and egg operation ceased in 1968 or 1969.

Jim then went to work for Northern Farm Supply in Aberdeen selling confinement chicken and hog equipment along with automated grain handling equipment in South Dakota and North Dakota. During his long career with Northern Farm Supply, Jim won many national sales awards selling Big Dutchman confinement hog equipment and Mix-Mill grain handling equipment.

Upon his retirement from Northern Farm Supply, Jim and Donna started a used furniture store and antique shop called Jackson Antiques. They eventually discontinued used furniture and dealt strictly in “Dakota Pioneer Relics.” Jim purchased the old Milwaukee Railroad Depot. In order to move the depot to his property on the east side of Mobridge, it had to be divided into two pieces. One section he kept and the other piece was traded to the mover from Selby. That section sits along the east side of Highway 12 about two miles north of Selby.

Jim and Donna were winter Texans in their retirement years at their place outside of La Feria until their health started to deteriorate several years ago.

Jim’s civic activities were the Mobridge Jaycees (he was a chapter clown), Couples Club at United Congregational Church, Bridge City Coin and Stamp club where he served as president and club auctioneer. He was a supporter of the Klein Museum and Mobridge Regional Hospital.

Survivors are, Andrew (Lisa) Jackson of Rapid City; Vicki (Ken) Berg of Mobridge; Suzann (Terry) Wiest of Yankton; and, Julie (Mike) Flohr of Pine Haven, Wyo.;10 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.

Jim was preceded in death by his wife, Donna of 68 years; his mother and father; sisters, Dorothy Ehrenberg, Evelyn Hankin, Helen Nordlund, Carolyn Bigelow, and, MaryLou Bohn; brothers. Harold and Don Jackson; daughter-in-law, Carla Jackson; and infant great-granddaughter, Hayden Grace Rohrer.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Mobridge United Congregational Church or the Klein Museum.