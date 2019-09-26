Jim Peterson embodied the true spirit of being a rancher, farmer and cowboy

Memorial services for Jimmy “Jim” Peterson, 84, of Mobridge, were held on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at Trinity Lutheran Church with Pastor Justin Van Orman officiating. Military honors were provided by Parker Browder American Legion Post 4.

Jim passed away peacefully from complications due to Alzheimer’s/dementia on Sept. 14, 2019, in Denver, Colo., with his family by his side.

Jimmy Dean Peterson, also affectionately known as Pete, Jim and Lala, was born on Feb. 7, 1935, in Miller, the son of June (Vollenweider) and Nels Peterson. He met his beautiful wife, Frances Lavon Tatro, prior to leaving for his military service overseas. They married upon his return on April 22, 1960. Jimmy was proud to have served in the Army (with Elvis Presley in his Company).

Jim leaves behind his wife, “Mother” Frances Lavon of Mobridge; his three darling daughters (as he commonly referred to them), Jennifer (Jack) Scholl of Spearfish, Jessica Peterson (Shawn Stokes) of Denver, and Julie (Steve) Asmussen of Arlington, Texas; as well has his grandchildren that he adored, Jennessa Marie (Shawn) Dempsey, Jacob William Scholl, Keith James Asmussen, Darren Scott Asmussen and Erik Mark Asmussen. He was the loving brother of Marvis Debates and Rod Goodwin.

Jim was preceded in death by his mother and father; brother, Buzz Goodwin; and sister, Pat Berg.

Jim embodied the true spirit of being a rancher, farmer and cowboy. He left a secured job working on the railroad to pursue his life passion of ranching and farming. Jim woke up every morning ready to spend time in a field of hay, in a pasture with a herd of horses, cattle or Angora goats. This always filled his heart with pride and happiness. He was passionate about living his life every day and did so successfully with hard work and a smile.

Jim loved rodeoing from a young age and achieved many bull riding titles such as the 1952 South Dakota State High School Championship and was honored as a 20-year gold card member of the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association. He rodeoed for many years and traveled with the all-time greats. His love for horses was as strong as ever when in 2003, after breeding and raising numerous colts, he got involved in horse racing. With a stack of win pictures, he retired from racing in 2009.

He was committed to the community in many ways. Jim was a member of the Mobridge Rodeo Association and was the Grand Marshall of the Sitting Bull Stampede in 2011.

Jim was a kind and loving husband, father and brother, an extraordinary special LaLa, was well as a loyal friend until the end. His love for his family and grandkids was as large as his passion for life. He was extremely proud of each and every one of them. His love for his friends was no different. Jim was a mentor and supported many individuals, especially kids, throughout their life’s journeys. The door to his home was always open – a stray cowboy that needed a place to hang their hat for the night and put up their horses, or a friend just passing through. Jim would tell story after story about his rodeo days, playing cards, working at the sale barn or as a State Brand Inspector. He loved poking and joking with the best of them.

Jimmy loved going to church and embraced his faith. During his battle with dementia, he was virtually nonverbal, however Jim always attended Sunday morning services and would recite the Lord’s Prayer and the Apostle’s Creed. He sang every word to his favorite hymns, many of which were celebrated at his service.

One in three of us will be affected by some form of dementia. Whether it is being a caregiver, knowing a loved one that is plagued by this horrible disease, or being the unfortunate one that will actually live with Alzheimer’s or dementia. In 2019 alone, 5.8 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s. This includes 5.6 million age 65 and older, and approximately 200,000 under the age of 65. It is the sixth leading cause of death in the United States. This debilitating disease is also now dealing with little funding, which affects research and support to all that are in need. It is so prevalent that every 65 seconds someone develops Alzheimer’s. Jim lived with this horrible disease and did so with grace. Any memorial donations made in Jim’s honor will go to the Alzheimer’s Foundation. Please mail to PO Box 242, Mobridge, S.D., 57601.

Jim will live in our hearts forever and be dearly missed by all who’s lives he touched.