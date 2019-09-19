Mobridge Weather

57°F
wind speed: 0 mph N
 

Jim Peterson rites are Saturday

By Jay Davis | on September 19, 2019

Memorial service for Jimmy “Jim” Peterson, 84, of Mobridge, will be held at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at Trinity Lutheran Church with a meal to follow. Pastor Justin Van Orman will be officiating, and military honors will be provided by Parker Browder American Legion Post 4.
Starting at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday there will be a Celebration of Jim’s Life held at Mobridge Country Club with the good country music and a dance. The family would like everyone to attend.
Burial of Jim’s cremains will be at 2 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, at Black Hills National Cemetery, Sturgis, with Oster Funeral Home of Mobridge entrusted with the arrangements.
There will be a prayer service at 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 20, at Oster Funeral Home.
Jim passed away peacefully on Sept. 14, 2019, in Denver, Colo., with his family by his side.

More From Obituaries Go To The Obituaries Section

Carrie Iron Wing enjoyed the simple things in life
Helen Brown had long career with N.W. Bell
Bill Holz always put others first