Memorial service for Jimmy “Jim” Peterson, 84, of Mobridge, will be held at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at Trinity Lutheran Church with a meal to follow. Pastor Justin Van Orman will be officiating, and military honors will be provided by Parker Browder American Legion Post 4.
Starting at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday there will be a Celebration of Jim’s Life held at Mobridge Country Club with the good country music and a dance. The family would like everyone to attend.
Burial of Jim’s cremains will be at 2 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, at Black Hills National Cemetery, Sturgis, with Oster Funeral Home of Mobridge entrusted with the arrangements.
There will be a prayer service at 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 20, at Oster Funeral Home.
Jim passed away peacefully on Sept. 14, 2019, in Denver, Colo., with his family by his side.
Jim Peterson rites are Saturday
