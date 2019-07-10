Jim Schmidt honored for service

James “Jim” Edwin Schmidt passed away at his home in Des Moines, Wash., on May 18, 2019.

He joins his father, Harry B. Schmidt, and his mother, Alma N. Schott, who welcome him to heaven with open arms.

Jim was born in Mobridge on April 16, 1950. He graduated from Mobridge High School in 1968 and enlisted in the Navy on June 17, 1968. He completed boot camp training in Great Lakes, Ill., and Radar Man Class in San Diego, Calif. He was deployed to Nhatrang, Vietnam, for coastal surveillance until May 1970. He was discharged on Nov. 16, 1972 and joined the Naval Reserve. He moved to the Pacific Northwest and bought his first and last home in 1975, which is where he resided until his death.

After leaving the military, Jim worked for the US Postal service until he retired. He volunteered at his local food bank for many years and served at the VFW post 10434 in Des Moines, WA. He received an award for exceptional leadership and service for participation in honor guard funerals at Tahoma National Cemetery.

Although he never married or had any children of his own, he spent time with his many nieces and nephews and especially enjoyed attending his nephew’s soccer games. He worked in his yard, meticulously maintained his home, and enjoyed wood working. He made beautiful cabinets, dressers and other wooden keepsakes.

Jim is survived by his brother Jon J. Schmidt of Renton, Wash.; and his sisters, Coral Ann Walther of Puyallup, Wash., Nancy Lee Erdmann of Rochester, Minn., and Katherine Erickson of Bothell, Wash. He will also be missed by numerous nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at Tahoma National Cemetery, Kent, Wash., on July 19, 2019, at 11 a.m., where he will be laid to rest with funeral honors.