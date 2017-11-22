Joe Higham, former resident, dies in Texas

Joseph “Joe” Russell Higham Jr., 92, of Georgetown, Texas, died on Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2017, after a long and courageous battle with lung cancer.

Family plans include a celebration of life in Georgetown and inurnment in Elmwood Cemetery, Shepherdstown, W.V., at a later date.

Joe, along with wife Ann, and children Russ, Tim and Susan, lived in Mobridge from 1963 to 1972. Joe directed research in fresh water studies for the U.S. Dept. of Interior’s Fish and Wildlife Service.