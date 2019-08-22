John Badure was devoted family man

Funeral services for John E. Badure, 89, of Mobridge will be at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Mobridge.

Burial will be at Greenwood Cemetery under the direction of Kesling Funeral Home of Mobridge.

Visitation will start at 5 p.m. Friday with a prayer service at 7 p.m. at the church.

John passed away Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019, at St. Alexius Hospital in Bismarck, N.D.

John Emil Badure was born on Jan. 10, 1930, (along with twin sister Thelma) to Philip and Lydia Badure in Isabel. He attended all his school years in Isabel. He enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1947 and proudly served his country. He was deployed at Camp McCoy, Wis.

On Nov. 21, 1954, he married the love of his life, Jeanne Iverson. They have been blessed with two sons, Mark and Marlyn. The family has made their home in Mobridge since in 1955.

Throughout his life, John, was employed at various farms and ranches where he developed skills as a horseman and his love of animals. He proudly rode in many Mobridge parades.

He was employed with Russ Aslesen (Standard Oil Bulk) for three years.

John was employed at Sweetheart Bakery for 20 years until a serious winter accident left his hands crippled due to exposure. Other employment in John’s working life included bus driver for Mobridge School and at Holland-Monfore Veterinary Clinic.

He enjoyed hunting and fishing, riding his horse, participating in family reunions, and always gave above and beyond in his employment and at home for work well done and beyond what was required.

He never turned down a request to help when he was able.

John was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, instructing Acolytes for many years, the Moose Lodge, and the Masonic Lodge.

John was lovingly devoted to his wife and his family, which later included an extended family of grandkids and great-grandkids, all the Iverson relatives, and the nieces and nephews who have such great memories of their Uncle John.

He is survived by his wife, Jeanne; sons, Mark and Marlyn (Robbie); grandson, Sean, Josh (Erin) and Bryce (Miracle); granddaughter, Jill Knutson; four great-grandchildren; siblings, Martha Schreiber, Violet Hagstrom, LaVon Adair and Allen Badure.

Besides his parents, preceding him in death were half- brother, Edwin Bill; brothers, Albert and Rufus; and sisters, Hilda Patrick, Emma Hettich, Edna Ewalt, Thelma Wagener, Sally Thompson and Kay Gill.