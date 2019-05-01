Joline’s family brought carousel to Faulkton

Joline Buechler started life in Faulkton as Joline Ketterling. The Javaite has a history that ties here to the very heart of the Carousel City.

In 1981 Joline’s uncle Bob, who owned a construction business in Faulkton, called her dad to go with him on an impromptu trip to the Black Hills. It was top secret and even Joline’s father wasn’t in on the reason. They returned with the 19-horse carousel that gave Faulkton it’s nickname.

“Uncle Bob told Aunt Loretta that it was a gift for her birthday, she wasn’t smiling,” recalled Joline.

Bob set the ride up on a corner lot he had purchased and cleared previously. The summer of 1981 weekends were spent reassembling, cleaning, painting and repairing the broken cast molding. The first children to ride were Joline’s three, bundled up for the November weather.

She moved from Faulkton to Java when she was in the fifth grade. She met Gene Buechler when she was 14, and shortly after graduation they were married. The couple has raised five children together: Amber, Danielle, Tiffany, Lindsey and Alexander. They have 12 grandchildren between them.

Gene was in the U.S. Air Force for 24 years during which time the family lived in Germany, Spain, Italy, Holland, South Carolina and Rapid City. He also worked for the State of South Dakota and the State of North Dakota and currently works with FedEx.

Now Joline’s at home children are her pets Jingles, a deaf long-haired cat, Quinn, a fouth-generation removed bengal cat, and Daisy, a registered boxer. They share their home in Java.

She enjoys listening to music and on nice days photography. She is a regular ribbon winner in both the Faulkton and Mobridge art shows. She often travels and loves attending concerts as well.

Joline spends her evenings reading and is a member of both the Selby and Bowdle book clubs

“I’m lucky enough to hang with a group of ladies I refer to as the ‘Divine Diva’,” she laughed.

Joline’s family enjoys making cookies and potato pancakes, but she considers herself mostly self-taught. She’s developed her skills while Gene was in the military.

“The first time I tried to cook a lunch for my dad I was in the fourth grade, eggs,” Joline said. “They were so bad the dog wouldn’t eat them.”

Traveling is also high on her list of hobbies. Her favorite place so far has been Holland and Ireland where she enjoyed the people, the food and especially the history. In Spain she tried calamari.

“It’s still one of our favorites when we can find it,” said Joline “Red Rosa in Pierre make’s it great.”

The carousel ride in 81 was the final time Joline would see her Uncle Bob. Her family left for an assignment in Italy shortly after they finished the round-about and he passed away in 1988 at the age of 65. The Buechners were stationed in Holland at the time.

Joline Buechler’s Recipes

Stained Glass Bread

1 1/2 cup dried tart cherries (cranberries)

1/2 cup dried pineapple (chopped)

Soak in boiling water for 15 minutes. Drain and pat dry.

4 Tbsp salted butter

1/2 cup sugar.

Mix ingredients until they are like sand and then add two eggs.

Sift together the following:

4 cups all-purpose flour

1/2 tsp baking soda

4 tsp baking powder

2 tsp salt

1 1/2 cup orange juice

Add dry mix to wet mix alternating with the orange juice. Add dry mixture last. Let stand 20 minutes. Add to greased and floured bread pan and bake at 350 for 45 to 55 minutes until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean. Let cool in pan for 10 minutes then remove from pan to cool completely.

Pumpkin Mousse

1 package instant vanilla pudding

1 cup milk

1/2 cup pumpkin puree

Dash of cinnamon and nutmeg

Mix together and fold in 1 cup of whipped cream.

Potato Pancakes

Grate 2 medium raw potatoes in a bowl. Add one egg, salt and pepper and stir.

Place on a greased frying pan and spread until approximately 1-inch thick. Fry 10 minutes until golden and cooked through.

Cherry Rhubarb Crunch

1 cup rolled oats

1 cup packaged brown sugar

1 cup all-purpose flour

1/4 tsp salt

1/2 cup cold butter cubed

4 cups diced rhubarb

1 cup sugar

2 Tbsp cornstarch

1 cup cold water

1 tsp almond extract

1 can cherry pie filling

1/2 cup finely chopped walnuts

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. In a large bowl combine oats, brown sugar flour and salt. Stir well. Cut in butter until crumbly. Pat 2 cups of mixture into a greased 13x 9-inch baking dish. Cover with rhubarb. In a sauce pan, combine sugar and corn starch. Stir in water. Cook until mixture is thickened and clear. Stir in extract and cherry filling. Spoon over rhubarb. Combine nuts with remaining crumble mixture and sprinkle over cherries. Bake until filling is bubbly, and topping is lightly brown, 40-45 minutes. Serve with ice cream.