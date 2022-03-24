Joyce Bossert taught in McLaughlin

Joyce Bossert, 90, of Topeka, Kansas, died on Wednesday, March 16, 2022.

She was born on March 5, 1932, in Aberdeen, the daughter of Theodore and Pearl (Wilkins) Johnson. She grew up in Northville area, graduating from Northville High School. She received her teaching certificate from Northern State College in Aberdeen and later her Bachelor of Science Degree in Education, also from Northern State College.

Joyce began teaching in 1952 in McLaughlin. There she met James “Jim” Bossert and was married in 1955. She continued to teach first grade until her retirement in 1992. Also in 1992, she was named to Who’s Who Among American Teachers. She also worked with her husband and together they owned and operated the local bowling alley, Leisure Lanes in McLaughlin.

In 2011, Jim and Joyce moved to Mobridge, then in 2015, to Topeka to be close to their son and grandchildren.

Survivors include her son, Kurt and his wife, Andi; grandson, Paul (Hannah) Bossert and their three grandchildren; granddaughter Jamie (Jason) Stafford and their two children; granddaughter, Tracy (Joel) Broxterman and their five children; step-granddaughter, Cassandra (Darren) Campbell and their five children.

She was preceded in death by her husband on Dec. 13, 2020; her parents; brother, Kyle Johnson; and sister, Verna (Johnson) Jenner.

A funeral ceremony was held on Wednesday, March 23, 2022, at Dove Cremations and Funerals in Topeka.

An additional service and burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at Kesling Funeral Home in Mobridge.

Burial will be at Greenwood Cemetery.

To leave a special message for the family online, visit www.DoveTopeka.com.

