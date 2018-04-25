Joyce Chesmore was a quilter

Memorial services for Joyce Doris Chesmore, 83, of Mobridge, were held at 11 a.m., on Saturday, April 21, 2018 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Mobridge with Pastor Gary Street officiating.

Burial of her cremains will be later at the Black Hills National Cemetery in Sturgis under the direction of Oster Funeral Home of Mobridge.

Joyce Doris Chesmore passed away on April 16, 2018, at the Miller Point Care Center in Mandan, N.D.

Joyce Sippert Chesmore was born on April 8, 1935, to Edward and Emma (Schaible) Sippert in a farmhouse eight and one-half miles southwest of Eureka. In the 1940s, she moved to Mobridge with her parents and she worked as a waitress at the American Café.

She married Jesse Chesmore of Mobridge, Jesse was in the United States Army and she got to travel with him to France and Germany.

After Jesse retired from the military she worked at the Mobridge Medical Clinic after hours doing cleaning.

One child was born to Joyce and Jesse a son, Kelly.

Joyce spent many hours making quilts for Trinity Lutheran Church of Mobridge.

She is survived by her son, Kelly of Mobridge; grandson, Ethan; and two sisters, Shirley Baer and Eileen Hoover of Mobridge.

Joyce was preceded in death by her husband, Jesse; three brothers, Victor, Clarence and Lyle; and three sisters, Gloria, Violet and Helen.

Janice Sayler was the Pianist.

TLC Quilters were Honorary Bearers.