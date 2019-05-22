Joyce Jacobsen passes

Joyce Jacobsen, 87, passed away on Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at Dougherty Hospice House in Sioux Fall, surrounded by family.

Funeral services were held Wednesday, May 8, 2019, at Canton Lutheran Church in Canton.

Joyce was born on Sept. 4, 1931, in Terril, Iowa, to Melvin and Dora (Probst) Christiansen. She grew up in Terril, graduating from Terril High School in 1949. She was baptized and confirmed at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Terril.

She married David Jacobsen on Jan. 27, 1962, in Estherville, Iowa. The couple moved to Canton in 1969. David passed away in 1990.

In addition to raising her three children, Joyce worked at Haisch Pharmacy and spent 23 years at Farmers State Bank, retiring in 2000.

Joyce was a selfless and open-hearted woman whose home and table were always open. She was an excellent cook and baker. Her banana bread, homemade ice cream and strawberry pie were family favorites. She cherished spending time with the grandchildren and loved attending their school functions and activities. She also enjoyed holidays, reading, her coffee group, and eating at the Garden of Eat’n.

Joyce is survived by her sons, Craig (Paula) of Sioux Falls and Jim (Jeanie) of Canton; daughter, Pam (Jason) Rabenberg of Glenham; grandchildren, Tricia Steen, Erin (Ryan) Gimbel, Ellie Rabenberg (fiancé Karson Klein), Kacie Jacobsen and Hunter Jacobsen; great-grandchild, Layla; and baby Gimbel, due in July; along with numerous extended family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband David, and sister and brother-in-law, Doris and Dean Higinbotham.