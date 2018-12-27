Judge approves MC&RC Jan. 31 closing

Judge Patricia DeVaney of the Sixth Circuit Court in Hughes County, Thursday, Dec. 20, approved the closing of the Mobridge Care and Rehabilitation Center and the care facility in Madison.

She also ruled in favor of the Golden Living LLC., in maintaining their current plan of closure by January 31, although it was stated that Golden Living would like to stick to their plan to be out of the receivership by April.

Devaney heard testimony regarding the closure of the two facilities owned by Golden Living LLC., with representative of the corporation, attorneys and representatives of the Mobridge community in the courtroom. Those representing the area community were Mobridge Economic Development Executive Director Michele Harrison, Walworth County Care Center Administrator Jared Denton and District 23 Representatives Spencer Gosch, and John Lake.

According to Gosch, representatives of the South Dakota Department of Health testified that the closure plan submitted to the state is adequate and recommended to the judge to approve the continued closure of both the Mobridge and Madison facilities.

Golden Living does have the Mobridge Facility up for sale, though no interested buyer has come forward to date.

The attorney for the Golden Living Receiverships, Mathew Williams, provided financial evidence of losses in the Mobridge facility averaging more than $51,000 a month since it went into receivership in May of 2018. Williams claimed that due to excessive operating costs, 80 percent of the population utilizing Medicaid, and lack of adequate funding, there was no viable way to maintain this facility without jeopardizing the company’s ability to operate the rest of their facilities in the state of South Dakota, according to a statement released by Gosch.

A group called Medicap was also present to ensure repayment of substantial loans that were provided to the receivership last May. To date, Golden Living LLC., as not been paying back the loan, and Medicap had concerns that with these two closures, Golden Living LLC., would be less likely to repay the loans issued by Medicap.

DeVaney ruled that closing these two facilities would help to ensure the overall health of the company on a larger scale, as many of their other facilities were profitable or at least breaking even.

The community group that was formed to weigh the options of continued long term care services in the community of Mobridge will continue to investigate other opportunities that will benefit their community for the future, according to Gosch.

– Katie Zerr –