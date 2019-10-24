Judge Berndt traded gavel for fishing rod

Memorial service for Judge Leland Berndt will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at Family Worship Center.

Judge Berndt, 91, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019, at Mobridge Regional Hospital.

Interment will be in the summer of 2020 at Black Hills National Cemetery, rural Sturgis. Arrangments are entrusted to Kesling Funeral Home of Mobridge.

Leland Jacob Berndt was born on Sept. 25, 1928, on a farm seven miles east of Herreid in Campbell County, to Adam J. and Eva (Schmidt) Berndt. He was the sixth of seven children.

Leland “Lee” attended grade school in a rural, one-room school in Campbell County and graduated from Herreid High School as class valedictorian in 1946. He then taught in that same rural school for one year. He spoke of going to school early during the winter days to build a fire in the stove that was in the center of the classroom so it would be warm by the time the students arrived.

After teaching for one year, he took two years of pre-law at Northern State College (now Northern State University) in Aberdeen. He then transferred to the University of South Dakota in Vermillion where he graduated with a B.A. in history and government and also a Doctorate of Law (J.D.) degree in January of 1953.

In March of 1953, he married Della Schneider, daughter of the late William and Emma (Werre) Schneider of Java.

He then enlisted in the U.S. Navy and was accepted in Officer’s Candidate School, graduating as a legal specialist from the School of Military Justice. He attended Judge Advocates College at Newport, R.I., to study Naval laws and procedures. He then served at various duty stations as a legal officer.

After completion of his service with the U.S. Navy in the fall of 1956, he served for one year as county judge in Faulk County.

After this, Lee, Della and their first three boys moved from Faulkton to Mobridge in the fall of 1957. He joined Ervin E. Dupper Law Office and together they formed the Law Firm of Dupper and Berndt. During this time, Leland also served four years as Walworth County State’s Attorney. He also continued serving in the U.S. Naval Reserves until October 1970, where he was promoted to the rank of Lieutenant.

Leland was elected and served as 12th District County Judge from Jan. 1, 1969, to Jan. 1, 1975, serving the five counties of Campbell, Edmunds, McPherson, Potter and Walworth. He was then elected to the office of 5th Circuit Court Judge, serving nine counties from Jan. 7, 1975 to Jan. 1, 1993. In January 1993, he retired from his judicial career in which he served for 25 years.

He was very involved in his community. In the past, Leland had served on the board of directors for the Mobridge Community Hospital, Boy Scout Council, Commander of Parker Browder American Legion Post #4, American Legion State Judge Advocate and District Americanism Officer, president of Oahe Sportsman’s Club, president of South Dakota Judges Association, as well as other community activities and organizations. Lee loved Mobridge and enjoyed raising his family here.

Leland and Della raised eight children, six boys and two girls: Mark, Neil, Paul, Bruce, Craig, Randy, Leann and Laura. When he was not working, he spent time with his family. He enjoyed attending his children’s school functions and taking them camping, fishing and hunting. Once retired, he exchanged his gavel for a fishing rod. He enjoyed fishing with his friends.

Leland is survived by his wife of 66-plus years, Della; eight children, Mark (Maria) of Auburn, Wash.; Neil (Botan) of Cedar City, Utah; Paul (Janice) of Kansas City, Mo.; Bruce of Mobridge, Craig of Mobridge; Randy of West Lafayette, Ind.; Leann (Randy Teigen) of Hannibal, Mo.; and Laura (Jesse Gunther) of Mobridge; 13 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; his youngest brother, Lauren of Herreid; sister-in-law, Vernon (husband was Clinton) of Bismarck, N.D.; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father (1963) and mother (1975); brother, Clinton (2006) of Bismarck; sister, Iva (2000) and husband, Dan Orth (1996) of Herreid; sister, Sena (2004) and husband, Godfred Bauer (1989) of Mound City; sister, Eunice (2008) and husband, John Leno (1980); brother, Harold (2008) and wife, Emma (2019) of Herreid; sister-in-law, Violet (2018) of Herreid; nephew Carter Bauer (2011), of Mound City.

Any memories/stories you would like to share of Leland are comforting and welcome. Please email his daughter Laura at Ljberndt@westriv.com or text 605-848-2723 or mail his wife Della Berndt at 1008 4th Ave. West, Mobridge, SD, 57601.

Please join the family in celebrating his life on Saturday, Nov. 2.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions be made in memory of Judge Berndt to the Mobridge Senior Citizen Center for their new bus. They still need to raise another $10,000. The senior bus is a needed service in our community and is a huge blessing.