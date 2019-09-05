Julie was last family postmaster

Mass of Christian Burial for Julie Landis, 69, of Trail City, will be held at 11 a.m., CDT, on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Trail City.

Interment will be in Trail City Cemetery under the direction of Kesling Funeral Home of Mobridge.

Visitation will start at 5 p.m. with a rosary at 7 p.m. on Thursday at the church.

Julie passed away on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at her home in Trail City.

Julie Ann Hahne was born in Sept. 17, 1949, to Clarence and Ursula (Grismer) Hahne in Mobridge. She was the oldest of Frank, Rita, Bill, Nila and Karen.

She loved her upbringing on the family farm and ranch, from the days of milking cows by hand, thrashing and being her grandfather Frank’s right-hand man on horseback.

She attended school on Red Top Hill, then Corson County School and graduated from Timber Lake High School.

After high school, she graduated from business school in Minneapolis, Minn., and then lived in Rapid City for a short time.

She returned to Mobridge and married LeRoy Landis. This is where they started their family with the four Ts: Tonya Lynn, Tammy Lee, Todd John and Trish LaRae.

She was a licensed daycare provider while they lived in Mobridge. She was appointed postmaster of Trail City in 1979. The position was previously held by her mother and grandmother, Anna Hahne. When she retired it ended an 80-year history of the Hahne postal service.

She was very involved with her community and surrounding areas. She was very involved with Holy Rosary Catholic Church, Trail City Altar Society and was a CCD teacher for 12 years.

She had positions on the Trail City Cemetery Association, Trail City Fire Department, Trail City Reunion Committee and Trail City Hall.

Julie was also known for her cakes far and wide, making her first wedding cake in November of 1975 for Bill and Lynn Hahne.

After retirement from USPS, she worked for Lakota Cash in Timber Lake. She was then hired as librarian of Dewey County Library, a job she loved.

Her Catholic faith and family came first. LeRoy and Julie helped raise their grandchildren, Jackie and Jayde.

She is survived by her children, Tonya (Thane) Badger of Pierre, Todd of Warner, Trish (Bill) Bublitz of Mapleton, N.D., and Tammy of Driscoll, N.D.; 10 grandchildren, Julie, Kate, Shane, Jackie, Jayde, Paige, Tyler, Melody, Dovah and Soren; five great-grandchildren, Cort, Josie, Kayden, Daxon and Hudson; sisters, Nila (Bill) Serfling and Karen (Carl) Salzer; brother, Bill (Lynn) Hahne; sister-in-law, Donna (Dick) Keller; and brothers-in-law, Leonard Landis and Ron Strand.

Julie was preceded in death by her husband, LeRoy, in January of 2018; her parents; brother, Frank; and sister, Rita Strand.

Memorial cards may be sent to: Trish Bublitz, 371 Carlsbad Ave., Mapleton, N.D., 58059.