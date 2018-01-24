Julie Weninger was dedicated to her family

Funeral services for Julie Edna Weninger, 77, of Mobridge, will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 27, 2018, at St. James Episcopal Church.

Interment will be in Greenwood Cemetery under the direction of Kesling Funeral Home.

Visitation will be Friday starting at 4 p.m. with a prayer service at 7 p.m. at the church.

Julie passed away on Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018, at her home in Mobridge.

Julia (Julie) Edna Weninger was born at Old Cheyenne Agency on March 23, 1940. She was the daughter of Max and Phoebe (Handboy) Thompson and grew up in Promise. Her grandma Julia Handboy gave her the Indian name “Wanahca Watse Win”, which translates to “Beautiful Flower.”

Julie attended school at Old Cheyenne Agency. She was 19 years old when she met Joe Weninger. They married on Dec. 5, 1959, and made their home in Mobridge. They owned the White Horse Bar and she helped run the business and was a full-time mother.

She always said she had eight children to bless her life. Upon Joe’s untimely death, she sold the bar and went to work to support the family.

Julie worked mainly as a CNA (certified nurse assistant) for approximately 20 years at Mobridge Care Center. She retired at 68.

Retirement suited her and her life partner of 23 years, Stanley Sulzle. They finally started to enjoy their lives together, whether it was sitting at home watching TV, going to basketball and football games to support Mobridge, or getting ready for family visiting, they were truly happy and loved each day they were together. She loved her family and was a dedicated mother, daughter, sister, grandmother and friend.

In February of 2015, Julie was diagnosed with cancer, but never let this stop her from living life to the fullest every day until the end. Julie was a woman of great faith and was described as kind, generous, courageous and strong, and the most amazing mother.

Julie is survived by her partner, Stanley Sulzle; her children, Taylor Weninger, Joey Weninger, Terry (Eugene) Walking Elk, Rose (Randy) Runnels, Jill (Rick) Jolly, and Monica (Kurt) Schmaltz, all of Mobridge, Kaye Weninger of New York, and Lynnette (Dave) Boger of Washington; step-son, Jerry (Faye) Weninger of Tennessee; 12 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild; and Stan’s children, Cory and Layne Sulzle and families; siblings, Tess Schatz, Grace Thompson, Althea Lawrence, Larry, Elvis and George Handboy; and she wanted to acknowledge these special ladies who were like adopted kids to her, Cheryl (Dady) Bertsch, Christine Duncan, Carmen Goldade and Nancy (Christman) Hepper.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Joe Weninger; her parents, Max and Phoebe Thompson; brothers, Dale, Jackie, Casey, Max Jr., Dallas, Vincent and David Thompson; and sisters, Andrea and Louise Thompson, and Hilda Ducheneaux; and grandson, TJ Weninger.