Just like that, it’s time

Here we are enjoying another beautiful South Dakota summer and suddenly it’s time for fall sports at Mobridge-Pollock High School.

I got word on Tuesday that the football and volleyball teams are starting practice next week. That jibes with the countdown to the openings of the fall seasons.

They are not far away.

The MPHS fall seasons officially get underway on Thursday, Aug. 16 when the Tiger golf team hosts its annual tournament starting at 10 a.m. The golfers will get on the bus the next morning and head to Milbank.

The Tiger football team opens at home this year. The Tigers host Redfield/Doland on Friday, Aug. 17, at 7 p.m. They hit the road for the rest of the month, playing at Sioux Falls Christian on Aug. 24 and at Aberdeen Roncalli on Aug. 31.

The Lady Tigers open their volleyball season at home this year. The Chamberlain Cubs have become the season-opening opponent in recent years. The Cubs come to Mobridge-Pollock High School Gym on Saturday, Aug. 25 with the first match starting early, at 3 p.m. The girls’ cross-county rival Herreid/Selby Area Wolverines come to the Bridge City on Tuesday, Aug. 28 for matches starting at the traditional 6:30 p.m.

The cross country team starts its season with the its traditional home meet. The annual Mobridge-Pollock Invitational is Saturday, Aug. 25, starting at 9:30 a.m. at Oahe Hills Golf Course.

Just when I am getting deeply entrenched in baseball with the Cubs holding a scant one-game lead over Milwaukee, it looks like they are going to become second fiddle to the Tiger squads.

See you soon on the fields and in the gyms.