JV Tigers reel off perfect 20-0 season

A coach cannot really set up many season-long goals for a junior varsity basketball team. The roster, starting five and even the top player off the bench change too often, especially early in the season. And then the you have the Mobridge-Pollock Tigers who went a perfect 20-0 this regular season.

“It was unbelievable,” said coach Stephen Hettick. “They made my job easy.”

Not only did the young Tigers win all their games. They dominated most of them. The Tigers averaged 58.3 points per game while surrendering 36 game that’s an average win of 22 points.

Many of the JV games had six- or seven-minute quarters. The Tiger varsity, with eight-minute quarters, averaged 56 points per game.

“I’ve been here eight years and I’ve never seen anything like this,” said Hettick.

Three of the team’s leading scorers also played a lot of varsity ball so they were limited to two to three quarters per game. Despite limited playing time, Braden Goehring averaged 12.9 points per game, Kregen Norder 8.25 and Caden Halsey 6.2. The other leading scorers were Cayden Eisemann with 11.15 points per game, Zane Reinert at 6.8 and Gavin Reinert at 6.75.

Hettick said it didn’t matter who scored the points on a given night. Every starter had a game with 16 or more points and also had a game with four or less points.

“They just go out and do what they do,” said Hettick. “We have a game plan and they execute it.”

Here are some team statistics that must be qualified by the fact that the team often subbed down and stopped pressing for the fourth quarter of many of the games.

The highest scoring games were 71 points, which the Tigers scored against the Wakpala and McIntosh varsities. Their lowest point total was 38 in the first win over McLaughlin. That was the only game they scored less than 45 points. That was also the closest game of the year. The Tigers won that one 38-30 and then beat McLaughlin by 37 points two weeks later. The first McLaughlin win was also one of only two games decided by single digits. The Tigers beat Ellendale, N.D., by nine points.

The biggest scoring differential on the season was 44 points in the 60-16 win over Crow Creek, which was also the lowest scoring defensive game for the team.

Early in the season, sophomores Trace Cerney and Bryston Goehring were on the JV. Cerney won a varsity starting job for game one never played. Goehring was soon in the starting lineup and played very little JV ball. Along with juniors Halsey and Norder and sophomores Braden Goehring, Eisemann and Gavin and Zane Reinert, the Tiger JV was sophomores Blaise Thompson, Jack Faehnrich, Chaseton Myers and Uriah Sitting Dog and freshmen Brady Bauer, Ashton Pfitzer and Caelan McCollam.