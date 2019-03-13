Karen Stover funeral held here on Friday

Funeral services for Karen Stover, 83, of Mobridge, were held on Friday, March 8, 2019, at Kesling Funeral Home in Mobridge.

Burial will be at a later date at Selby Memorial Gardens under the direction of Kesling Funeral Home.

Karen passed away on Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019, at Resolute Hospital in New Braunfels, Texas.

Karen Rae Stover has left this earth and passed on to the Kingdom of Our Father in Heaven. She shall be missed by all who had the pleasure of sharing her life.

She was born on Oct. 13, 1935, in Selby, to Max and Lucille (Jones) Hoven.

She was preceded in death by her father, Max Hoven; mother, Lucille Jones; brother Dick Hoven; and husband, Dick Stover.

She leaves behind her daughter, Robin Heeren; son, Steven Lovelady; granddaughter, Theresa Thie; grandsons, Frank Molesky, Rick Lovelady and Trevor Lovelady; great-grandchildren, Eden White and Caden Thie; and great-great-grandchildren, Jackson and Penelope White.

Her passions in life were gardening, reading, family, friends, and the occasional drink.