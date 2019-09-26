Karl Grethe writes cookbook for healthy, happy eating habits

Executive chef and Mobridge resident Karl Martin Grethe will add another accomplishment to his already expansive resume in October when he travels to California to work on publishing a cook book.

Karl, who moved from California to help his sister, the late Carla Lang, with expanding her West Side Meats business, has a long list of accomplishments to his chef’s credit including being recognized as the Chef of the Year in 1977 for the entire Hyatt Corporation and again in 1981 for the Radisson Hotel chain.

Karl has traveled the world working for major corporations and hotel chains. He has managed the food service of 400-room hotels with multiple dining rooms, designed kitchens and menus for luxury resorts and catered large parties for celebrities and dignitaries from around the world.

Karl came to the United States in 1959 and spent the majority of his career, 45 years, in the hotel industry. He has worked in some of the well-known hotels and resorts in the world, helping to develop concepts and menus and overseeing the grand opening of the businesses. His jobs have taken him to Australia, Puerto Rico, Hong Kong and the Middle East. Karl worked for some of the largest hotel groups in the country, including Sheraton, Hyatt, and Radisson and was also the executive chef at the famed Whitehall Hotel in Chicago. While living in Chicago he also worked as the executive chef at the Playboy Towers.

Karl said the new cookbook will be a healthy guide to eating well and losing weight without difficulty. He includes many of his favorite recipes along with tips on how to prepare before starting to cook, paying attention to recipes while cooking and how to keep a cooking space as clean as possible.

His tips on good habits include eating slowly, chewing thoroughly and not eating when excited or in a hurry.

“Who has no time to eat has no time to live,” is part of Karl’s philosophy on good eating.

Karl believes each step to creating a healthy, delicious meal includes a variety of steps from washing your hands properly before meal preparations to knowing what food must do for people and building good food habits.

The cookbook, “Eat Healthy, Lose Weight and Be Active” will be available later in the year.

Karl Grethe’s Recipes

Black Bean Soup

2 cups dried black beans

1 ham bone or some ham meat minus fat

6 cups water

1 medium onion, sliced

4 stalks of celery, sliced

3 carrots, sliced

2 bay leaves

1 sprig thyme

Pinch of cayenne pepper

1 tsp salt

¼ tsp white pepper

Wash beans in several changes of cold water; cover with cold water. Soak overnight; drain. Put beans into large pan; add water and ham bone. Cover pan; cook 2 hours. Add onions, celery, carrots, herbs and cayenne; re-cover pan. Cook another 1 to 1 ½ hours until beans are tender. Remove bone.

Adjust seasoning. Serve hot.

Yields 4-6 servings.

Minestrone Soup

½ cup dried pinto beans

1 slice bacon, diced

1 cup diced zucchini

½ cup diced peeled eggplant

½ cup chopped leek

½ cup chopped onion

¼ cup diced celery

¼ cup diced carrot

8 cups beef stock

½ cup white wine

2 tomatoes, peeled, seeded and chopped

1 cup diced, peeled potato

1 tsp tomato paste

½ cup cooked pasta

¼ cup chopped fresh parsley

¼ bunch fresh basil leaves

3 garlic cloves

Pinch dried oregano

Salt and freshly ground pepper

Soak pinto beans in cold water to cover, at least three hours. Drain beans well. Transfer to small saucepan. Cover with cold water; bring to boil over medium-high heat. Add zucchini, eggplant, leek, onion, celery and carrot and sauté until vegetables are slightly softened.

Stir in stock, wine, tomato, potato and tomato paste and bring to boil. Reduce heat and simmer 30 minutes. Add beans and pasta and cook until heated through. Add parsley, basil, garlic and oregano. Season with salt and pepper to taste.

Yield 8 servings

Basic chicken stock

1 3-to-4-lb hen

1 ½ pound chicken wings

3 Tbsps salt

6 quarts water

1 bay leaf

4 green onion tops

3 carrots, sliced

3 stalks celery with leaves cut into 1-inch pieces

1 onion

Place chicken, salt and water in stock pot; bring to a boil, removing scum from surface. Simmer 1 hour; skim frequently. Add remaining ingredients; cook for one hour; skim off fat. Season to taste with additional salt and pepper. Remove chicken, chicken wings and vegetables from stock. Strain stock through wet muslin; chill. Remove fat before using.

Tomato soup

3 Tbsps olive oil

3 cloves garlic, peeled and chopped

1 onion, peeled and chopped

2 lbs tomatoes, chopped

2 pints chicken stock

3 Tbsps rice

2 basil sprigs, chopped

Salt and black pepper

Basil leaves to garnish

Heat the oil in a large pan, add the garlic and fry until golden brown. Remove and discard the garlic. Add the onion and tomatoes to the garlic-flavored oil and fry for 2 to 3 minutes, stirring frequently.

Add the stock, rice and chopped basil and simmer over a low heat for about 20 minutes. Season with salt and pepper to taste.

Transfer to a warmed soup tureen and garnish with basil leaves to serve.

Services 5 to 6.

Note: Tomato soup is delicious served with parmesan cheese and French or garlic bread.

Mexican Vegetable Soup

3 cups chicken stock

3 cups beef stock

½ tsp chili powder

1 cup julienned carrots

½ cup thinly sliced green onions

½ cup julienned green bell pepper

1 cup stewed tomatoes

¼ tsp ground cumin

½ tsp ground coriander

Salt and black pepper

Lemon slices for garnish

Heat the chicken stock and beef stock with chili powder. Add the carrots, onions, peppers, tomatoes, cumin and coriander. Simmer for 15 minutes.

Season with salt and pepper to taste. Garnish with lemon slices.

Serves 6-8