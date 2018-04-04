Katherine Becker was on ‘The Price is Right’

Katherine Becker, 88, of Urbandale, Iowa, and formerly of Pollock, died at Taylor Hospice House in Des Moines, Iowa, on Friday, March 30, 2018.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, April 10, 2018, at Pollock Memorial Presbyterian Church with Rev. Floyd Haan officiating.

Burial will follow at the Dale Cemetery, rural Emmons County, N.D., under the direction of Myers Funeral Home of Linton, N.D.

A family service will be held on Monday, April 9, at 7 p.m. at the church.

Katherine Lorraine (Moser) Becker was born on July 18, 1929, on a farm in southwestern Emmons County, to John and Paulina (Schneider) Moser, the second oldest of nine children. She attended country school for eight years and worked on the family farm and in the fields. At age 18, Katherine enjoyed a year in Oregon with her sister Irene and husband Ralph, working in a glove factory.

On Oct. 16, 1949, she married Albert H. Becker in Herreid and moved to the Clark family homestead where Albert lived with his mother, Rose Clark Becker. Katherine and Albert were blessed with three sons, Keith, Ronald and Steven, who all went on to graduate from college.

Katherine enjoyed canning, cooking, baking, sewing, gardening, painting, hunting, fishing and many crafts. She hosted many garden parties, showcasing her beautiful flowers. She was also well known for decorating cakes for all occasions.

Katherine was a member of Pollock Memorial Presbyterian Church, Historical Society in Linton, American Legion Auxiliary and Homemakers Extension Club.

Katherine and Albert enjoyed many bus trips, including visiting family in Washington and Oregon. A highlight was a trip to California with her sisters and being selected as a contestant on “The Price Is Right.”

The past few years she resided in an independent living facility, Illahee Hills in Urbandale, where she could be near her grandchildren. She was a hard-working, generous and helpful woman, who will be missed by all.

Katherine is survived by two sons, Ronald and Alice of Purvis, Miss., and Steven and Therese of Storm Lake, Iowa; three grandchildren: Samuel and Jenny Becker and children, Olivia, Isaiah and Emilia; Philip and Kayla Becker and daughter, Hazel; and Christine Becker and fiancé Adam Girard; three step-grandchildren, Lori, Rhonda and Karena; seven step-great-grandchildren; one step-great-great-grandchild; sisters, Irene and Ralph High; Delores Davis and Linda Walls; and brother, Kenneth and Diana Moser.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Albert; son, Keith; sister, Arlene; brother, Delvin (as a child); and two infant siblings.