KATIE ZERR: American’s rights protected by the First Amendment

“Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.” -First Amendment to the Constitution of the United States.

As newspapers in small communities in South Dakota to mega municipalities across the country celebrate National Newspaper Week with a theme of “THINK FIRST: Know Your Five Freedoms,” we celebrate the wisdom and foresight of our founding fathers. It is upon the foundation of their work that our nation was created.

In 1789, James Madison, who is known as “the father of the Constitution,” proposed the amendments that make up the U.S. Bill of Rights. According to history, Madison was the person who wrote the First Amendment but the freedoms described within, the separation of church and state, religious free exercise, and the freedoms of speech, press, and assembly were concerns of Madison’s mentor, Thomas Jefferson.

The first amendment to our constitution packs a significant punch with those 45 words. It is the basis on which so many of our strongest rights are built. This single amendment protects the rights of the nation’s citizenry that those in other nations do not enjoy. As Americans we cannot imagine what it would be like to be punished or even imprisoned for expressing their opinions or questioning the government.

The First Amendment is especially sacred to those who write the newspapers of our nation. According to the history of the Constitution, Madison based the freedom of the press on the Declaration of Rights of the Commonwealth of Virginia, which in 1776 declared, ‘‘The freedom of the Press is one of the greatest bulwarks of liberty and can never be restrained but by despotic Governments.’’

The amendment grants the right of our citizens to express their opinions in newspaper columns or letters to the editor. In these venues we question our leaders, express our concerns on issues in our communities and exercise our right to have a voice.

The amendment protects U.S. citizens from a government that makes rules and laws that prohibit them from speaking our minds. It allows the press to print and circulate the news without fear of reprisal, even if that news is less than favorable to our country or government.

I have a copy of the Constitution in the top drawer of my desk and one in my desk at home. There have been times that I have read something in those pages that leaves me awestruck. These were men of incredible intellect and foresight. In my opinion their brilliance founded the most exceptional nation in history.

In a time when monarchies reigned across Europe, our forefathers believed in natural law and that our rights were derived from God and not from other men, and especially not from government.

It is by the First Amendment they built the protection of those rights.

In the newspaper business, we are passionate about bringing the truth to the American people. We work to dispel non-factual information and try to give Americans the information on which to form an educated opinion. It is through research and sometimes investigation that we bring the truth out. The press was protected by our forefathers so that it could expose the secrets of government and inform citizens of our nation.

It is what we strive to accomplish on the printed page.

News is news, not opinion. It is our job to present facts on the news page and save opinion for the editorial page. We strive every day to ensure our readers know the difference.

We celebrate these rights during National Newspaper Week and strive to continue to protect these and all rights granted by the U.S. Constitution.

‘‘Our liberty depends on the freedom of the press, and that cannot be limited without being lost,’’- Thomas Jefferson, 1786.