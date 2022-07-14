KATIE ZERR: Commission considering kicking prisoner transport back to City of Mobridge

Mobridge is a part of Walworth County. The people in our community pay taxes to the county. Our community is the largest in the county and we have the only community police force in the county and the city pays that force. Other municipalities in the county are policed by the county sheriff’s office and they do not pay the county for this service.

At the Thursday, July 7, Walworth County Commission meeting, it seemed once again that commissioners forget that the citizens of this community pay taxes just like those in other municipalities in the county or our rural neighbors.

When it comes to questions about who is responsible for county roads in and around Mobridge or now the transport issue, it seems like some of our commissioners think Mobridge is in another county.

Commissioner Kevin Holgard brought up the issue of the cost of transporting prisoners to other facilities and what it is costing the county. He said since Mobridge has the majority of the crime in the county, the Mobridge Police Department should be responsible for transporting their prisoners to the facility available.

He said it was the opinion of former South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley that the arresting department was responsible for transportation.

Holgard may be right, but when the county jail was closed down, due in part because of the commission’s lack of being able to come to agreement on a new facility, Walworth County Sheriff Josh Boll was adamant that those arrested within the county were the responsibility of the sheriff’s office.

Once the county was forced to close the county jail, the county and city officials met to try and find an economic solution to the transportation problem. The idea of MPD employees transporting prisoners was discussed and the city even estimated what it would cost the county to have city employees do the transporting.

It was decided at that time that the county was responsible and that they wanted to take on the transport issue.

Fast forward to the present time. With the exploding costs, the revolving door of transport officers, the county now wants to lay the responsibility for transporting at the feet of the City of Mobridge.

It would seem that instead of pushing the responsibility off on another department, after all of the time and money spent on the county transport team, commissioners should be looking into why employees are leaving their jobs at a high rate.

It is not a great job, but the transport officers make a good salary. It means getting up in the middle of the night or making long trips because of scheduling issues. It is a difficult job, but a well-paying one. Any job in law enforcement is difficult.

Shouldn’t the county look to find the root of the problem rather than try to push it off on another entity now that the cost of transporting has exploded?

If there are reasons these employees are leaving at a high rate, shouldn’t the commission find out the reasons for their leaving those positions and do something to fix those problems.

There is also the issue of the county transporting prisoners from other county facilities back to Selby for court or to medical or dental appointments while they are incarcerated. Where do they hold these prisoners? The only holding cells in the county are in Mobridge.

There are a multitude of issues that need to be overcome before the City of Mobridge would even consider taking over the transport issue.

All of the cost issues, who is responsible for those transport costs and what is the county’s responsibility when it comes to this issue should be explored before the commission decides to throw this back at the city.

The sheriff wanted to tackle this situation and now that it is not going well, some commissioners want to push the responsibility back onto the City of Mobridge.

This commission and ones before it kicked the jail issue can down the road, it now seems like they are kicking the transporting issue down the road.

One can only hope it does not become another merry-go-round issue for this county.

<SCRIPT language='JavaScript1.1' SRC="https://ad.doubleclick.net/ddm/adj/N7384.4010737MOBRIDGETRIBUNE.COM/B27007685.325125955;abr=!ie;sz=300x250;ord=[timestamp];dc_lat=;dc_rdid=;tag_for_child_directed_treatment=;tfua=;gdpr=${GDPR};gdpr_consent=${GDPR_CONSENT_755}?"> </SCRIPT>