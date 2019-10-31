KATIE ZERR: Girl fight analogy seems to fit county

When do we say enough is enough and move forward with important government business?

In Walworth County there are so many issues that need to be addressed. We still haven’t come up with a viable plan for a new jail; drainage issues are causing damage to farm and pasture land in two counties; issues with county roads continue as the wet weather causes more problems; continuing budget issues as revenue shrinks with a weakened Ag economy; and rising costs with no increase in revenue makes balancing the budget a difficult task.

Yet at each meeting the business is hijacked by those who think grandstanding in public is the manner in which they can accomplish some goal. I have yet to get a handle on what that goal might be outside of publicly shaming county officials and gunning for the jobs of county officials.

During the public forum, several issues have been raised that should be addressed although some of these have been addressed at earlier meetings or answers have been provided by either commissioners or other county officials.

It is obvious that the situation with the Walworth County Commission is not going to go away. Some of it should not, but there are other issues that are just plain ugly and will keep the public shaming in the limelight.

A resident for whom I have great respect voiced concern that I was taking the commission’s side on these issues. Clearing the waters here is necessary. I want it known that I feel strongly that there is enough blame to go around on the commission issues.

There are wrongs committed by both sides of these issues and it continues with each meeting.

My issue is about letting those who were elected to deal with the county business do so without having to endure public hissy fits about whether or not taxpayers should pay for copies made at the courthouse. That policy was set years ago by another board. Yet this board is still dealing with it.

A colleague of mine likened what is happening at commission meetings to that of a high school girl fight. He said in the past decades when two young males duked out their differences in the church parking lot, a handful of students were there to observe and cheer on the chosen champ. But if it were two females fighting, the parking lot would be packed with students.

That is what seems to be happening. Two opposing factions in a knockdown, drag out, girl fight. I hate using that term, but it seems to fit here.

From the outside looking in, it would seem one side, claiming concern over public meeting policy, is using that to take personal gut shots at county officials.

On the other side, learning to control power rather than to swing wildly and missing, makes that side look ill prepared to deal with its opponent.

Either way, these spectacles are optically and politically damaging to many involved and frustrating to say the least.

The latest fight on why a taxpayer wasn’t able to contact commissioners on home phones at her whim, even though she refused to leave them a message, was embarrassing. It is a great example of the nit picking that is going on at those meetings. Frustration hit a high level as commissioner Kevin Holgard had enough and walked out until the taxpayer’s five minutes were up.

Again, not a good move, but one could see he was at the end of his rope. Is it better than taking another verbal, wild swing that would be just as damaging?

When I hear of groups of county employees gathering together during break time to plot the demise of one official or the other, I think about the high school girl fight analogy. It is very disturbing.

Unfortunately, I don’t see this as ending any time soon. The hair pulling and kicking will continue until one side beats a submission from the other.

It makes one want to abandon the spectacle in the church parking lot and yearn to move on down the road.