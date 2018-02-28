KATIE ZERR: Good guy with a gun is always the solution

Last week in the wake of the Stoneman Douglas school mass murder, students took to the streets demanding action. It was a beautiful sight to behold.

We had lawmakers stand shoulder to shoulder with these students listening, holding hands, offering thoughts and prayers but when the time came to actually take a stand, they turned their backs once again.

Instead they listened to the same old “good guy with a gun” rhetoric that has shut down stricter legislation time and time again.

Our president said this week arming teachers was the answer

“Gun-free zone to a maniac is ‘let’s go in and let’s attack because bullets aren’t coming back at us.” He said schools could arm up to 20 percent of their teachers to stop “maniacs” who may try and attack them.

The laws of the country have failed our children and have failed us.

Instead of trying to find a solution to keeping weapons of mass murder out of the hands of those whose intent is to kill as many people as possible in the shortest amount of time, the call is for more guns in schools in the hands of teachers. That will stop them

I have a question for our president. Did very well trained Secret Service agents, all well-armed, protect President Ronald Reagan from a deranged person with a gun?