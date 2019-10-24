KATIE ZERR: Incident becomes international news

There are times when a mistake we make becomes bigger than we ever thought it could.

A moment of temper, a misspoke word or an action that we take turns out causing more harm than intended.

In the years that I have been at this editor’s desk it has happened to me a multitude of times. I have made mistakes and have had to mea culpa. I have had my publisher and others facing the music for something that I said or wrote. Dragging others into my principle stand offs is not and has not been some of my brightest days but it comes with the territory.

I have lived my adult life by something I read long ago, written by Thomas Jefferson.

“In matters of principle, stand like a rock; in matters of taste, swim with the current.”

For my birthday, my college friends gave me a poster with this quote that is still in my possession today. It is something I was taught by my mother and something I still stand by but has caused issues in my life.

As I fielded calls last week from newspapers and other newspaper people from across the country concerning the arrest of our county auditor over a freedom of information law, I chose my words cautiously. After all, I have listened to editors from across North and South Dakota complain about the hurdles they have had to jump over to get what is considered public information from all levels of government. In the past, I have bragged at conferences about not having an issue (at the present time) with getting this information. Several of those calls and emails were rubbing my nose in those words.

I have thought about the happenings in the Walworth County government this last week and decided that I have not become complacent about these things. I have watched what happens with information that is viewed as public. I receive pages and pages of information from multiple meetings throughout the month. Most of the time, I keep what is relevant to my work, and discard what is not. The minutes of these meetings are also printed in the paper after the fact.

In my opinion, other than minutes of meetings being published later than what is required, our community has not had the problems that are present in many others.

But all that it takes for something to get blown into an international issue (yes, newspapers in other parts of the world have picked up the story) is one mistake.

If this issue goes further, and I believe it will, Walworth County and our commission will be in the forefront of local, state and national news again. It will not be pretty.

We will ride out this storm, but we need to ask ourselves several questions concerning this issue.

How can we expect people to run for office after this type of incident? Who would want the hassle of doing the business of the taxpayers of this area when every move they make is under the microscope? Is public humiliation and ridicule worth the satisfaction of a handful of people?

These are the things we need to think about when discussing this situation.

Our commissioners have not always been in the right, but they have reached out for help when these issues come up.

No one is above the law. Not our county commissioners, elected officials or private citizens. But certain actions have consequences that will impact our county for a long time, including getting quality people who want to serve in our government. There are already issues about getting people to take on these responsibilities and now we have piled it on.

The problems at the courthouse will not go away. Maybe, through this crazy amount of attention, we can get those who played a role in this to look in the mirror and ask themselves if their personal satisfaction is worth it.