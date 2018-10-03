KATIE ZERR: It’s time to retire my Cubbie blue (for a little while)

This time of year is tough on someone like me. I am in mourning today as my beloved Cubs season came to an end late last night.

For those who don’t know, I am a huge Chicago Cubs fan and have been for many years. I was a fan when Andre Dawson roamed the outfield at Wrigley. I watched Ron Santo man third base. I fell in love with young Jody Davis behind home plate and learned what a real pitcher was watching Greg Maddux own the hill.

Players that made me a true “Blue” Cubs fan were Shawon Dunston, Mark Grace, Ryne Sandberg, Steve Stone, Lee Smith, Dave Kingman and Sammy Sosa.

It all started with Gene Hiser. Many people don’t know that name, but Mobridge Laker fans remember “Gino.” He played the outfield, swung a solid bat and had an infectious smile.

He loved the game and it showed. Gene was drafted by the Cubs and I think that is where my interest in National League baseball blossomed.

I was raised in a baseball family. My youthful years were spent playing on makeshift fields in the neighborhood, learning to hook slide and which base to throw to in every situation. We had base paths in our front yard until the youngest boys were old enough to head to the city fields on their own.

We played until it was too dark to see the ball. I have lumps on my forehead that prove sometimes we played too long into the night.

Later I spent a lot of time at American Legion Field where my dad, Punchy, from whom I learned the game, was an umpire in the Basin League. I was raised a Twins fan, and I still love them, but they play second fiddle to the Cubs.

Now, the Cubs are first in my heart and the Twins are second.

I have a love-hate relationship with the chess match that is the National League. Although I bemoan the fact that starting pitchers rarely take the mound after the sixth inning anymore (that happens in both leagues) I love watching the manager duels. The matchups make the games more interesting and yet frustrating for me. I am “old school” and have not learned to embrace the cybernetics in today’s game. I want to watch the pitcher set up the batter and the batter anticipate the next pitch based on them knowing each other’s tendencies and not what some computer told them.

This team, these young Cubs, is my obsession. There is just something about their youthful enthusiasm that draws me in. I love the bulldog in John Lester and the natural athleticism of Javey Baez. Anthony Rizzo with his zest for life and love of the game is my favorite player but there are so many talented men on this team that it is a tough call.

Each year, after football ends in February, I begin to count down the days until pitchers and catchers report in March. Spring training brings a new, exciting anticipation about what the year will hold.

I will probably invest in a baseball package on cable in the spring. I mourned when our WGN station quit carrying the Cubs. Really, I went into a funk.

Jay Davis told me this morning that I am not a true baseball fan. I told him I don’t care to watch any more of the season after my Cubs were eliminated in the longest wildcard game in history last night.

It was 13, action-packed, emotional innings that kept me awake most of the night. The emotional roller coaster was too much for me to deal with at some points and my poor, old, blind dog couldn’t understand what I was yelling at so long past his (and my) bedtime.

I said I am done with baseball for this year, but I know I will watch some games in the playoffs. Being a Cubs and Twins fan I have watched playoff baseball for years without a dog in the fight. I have gotten spoiled with these good Cubs teams lately, but I also remember the really long, lean years. I think that is why I love this team so much.

So I will put away my Cubs shirts for another year, proudly don my Notre Dame football gear (they are undefeated for now) and anguish through another year of Viking football.

But when the buds are on the trees, the cherry blossoms are blooming and the ivy starts turning green at Wrigley Field, I will again started living and dying with my Cubs.

It is what we Cubs fans do.

On a personal note, thanks to “Al and Helen” for the Cubs flag. It will hang in a place of honor in my office.