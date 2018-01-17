KATIE ZERR: Let representatives know how you stand on the issues

South Dakotans need to let their voices be heard at all levels of government.

From the city to the county, state legislature and on the national level, it is important that people who represent the state’s residents in government and make decisions that impact us, know how we feel about issues.

Whether it is a zoning ordinance, tax reform, city streets or immigration, our representatives need to know how we stand on issues.

Too many times they hear from only one side of an issue. When a representative takes a stand on an issue that some feel strongly about, they get calls supporting their decisions. If they don’t get calls telling them their constituents don’t agree with that stand, they feel they are making the correct choice.

On some levels this can make a huge difference in policy or with choices on how to spend your tax dollars. This is particularly true on the county and state levels.

Our city, county and state legislators are generally not career politicians, but those who serve to make a difference. If they hear only from those who share the same political views or views on certain issues, the governments will continue to be run in the same manner in which they are currently being conducted.

Change can only be made if voices are heard. Some feel it may be a waste of time to tell a politican they disagree with the decisions being made, especially in a one party rule state like South Dakota, but I have learned that state representative are usually more willing to listen and do what is right for the people in our state, than are those who hit the national level.

In working with legislators for the past 17 years, I have found that with the District 23 representatives and others from this area, people over party is still the norm.

Each year the Tribune includes the contact information for our national and state representatives in order for area residents to let them know where we stand on issues.

– Katie Zerr –

The following is the contact information.

• Sen. John Thune

United States Senate

493 Russell Senate

Building

Washington, D.C. 20510

Phone: (202) 224-2321

Toll Free: (866) 850-3855

Fax: (202) 228-5429

Website: http://thune.

senate.gov

Email: Access an email

form through his

website.

Aberdeen Office:

320 South First St.

Aberdeen, S.D. 57401

Phone: (605) 225-8823

• Sen. Mike Rounds

Russell Senate Building

Courtyard 4

Washington, D.C., 2051

Phone: (202) 224-5842

Fax: (202-224-7482)

Website: http://rounds.

senate.gov

Email: Access an email

form through his

website

Aberdeen Office

514 South Main Street,

Suite 100,

Aberdeen, S.D.,

57401

Phone: (605) 936-0992

• Rep. Kristi Noem

United States House of

Representatives

226 Cannon House

Office Building

Washington, D.C.

20515-4101

Phone-202-225-2801

Website https://noem.

house.gov/

contact-me/email-me

Homepage:

http:// noem.

house.gov/

Aberdeen Office

415 South Main St.,

Aberdeen, 57410

605-262-2862

Here’s how to contact your District 23 (Walworth, Campbell, Potter, Edmunds, Faulk and Hyde counties) state legislators:

• Senator Justin Cronin

Capitol Address:

500 East Capitol

Pierre, S.D. 57501

Capitol Phone:

(605) 773-3851

Home Address:

P.O. Box 42.

Gettysburg, S.D. 57442

Phone: (605) 765-9351

Cell phone at 605-769-

1017.

Email- JustinRCronin@

gmail.com

• Rep. Spencer Gosch

Capitol Address:

500 East Capitol

Pierre, S.D. 57501

Capitol Phone: 605-773-

3851

Home Address:

104 North Riverview

Drive

Glenahm, S.D., 57631

Phone-605-230-0313

spencer.gosch@sdlegisla

ture.gov.

• Rep. John Lake

Capitol Address:

500 East Capitol

Pierre, S.D. 57501

Capitol Phone: 605-773-

3851

Home Address:

1105 East Garfield Ave.

Gettysburg, S.D., 57442

Phone: 605-765-9547