KATIE ZERR: Let representatives know how you stand on the issues

South Dakotans need to let their voices be heard at all levels of government.
From the city to the county, state legislature and on the national level, it is important that people who represent the state’s residents in government and make decisions that impact us, know how we feel about issues.
Whether it is a zoning ordinance, tax reform, city streets or immigration, our representatives need to know how we stand on issues.
Too many times they hear from only one side of an issue. When a representative takes a stand on an issue that some feel strongly about, they get calls supporting their decisions. If they don’t get calls telling them their constituents don’t agree with that stand, they feel they are making the correct choice.
On some levels this can make a huge difference in policy or with choices on how to spend your tax dollars. This is particularly true on the county and state levels.
Our city, county and state legislators are generally not career politicians, but those who serve to make a difference. If they hear only from those who share the same political views or views on certain issues, the governments will continue to be run in the same manner in which they are currently being conducted.
Change can only be made if voices are heard. Some feel it may be a waste of time to tell a politican they disagree with the decisions being made, especially in a one party rule state like South Dakota, but I have learned that state representative are usually more willing to listen and do what is right for the people in our state, than are those who hit the national level.
In working with legislators for the past 17 years, I have found that with the District 23 representatives and others from this area, people over party is still the norm.
Each year the Tribune includes the contact information for our national and state representatives in order for area residents to let them know where we stand on issues.
– Katie Zerr –
The following is the contact information.
• Sen. John Thune
United States Senate
493 Russell Senate
Building
Washington, D.C. 20510
Phone: (202) 224-2321
Toll Free: (866) 850-3855
Fax: (202) 228-5429
Website: http://thune.
senate.gov
Email: Access an email
form through his
website.
Aberdeen Office:
320 South First St.
Aberdeen, S.D. 57401
Phone: (605) 225-8823
• Sen. Mike Rounds
Russell Senate Building
Courtyard 4
Washington, D.C., 2051
Phone: (202) 224-5842
Fax: (202-224-7482)
Website: http://rounds.
senate.gov
Email: Access an email
form through his
website
Aberdeen Office
514 South Main Street,
Suite 100,
Aberdeen, S.D.,
57401
Phone: (605) 936-0992
• Rep. Kristi Noem
United States House of
Representatives
226 Cannon House
Office Building
Washington, D.C.
20515-4101
Phone-202-225-2801
Website https://noem.
house.gov/
contact-me/email-me
Homepage:
http:// noem.
house.gov/
Aberdeen Office
415 South Main St.,
Aberdeen, 57410
605-262-2862
Here’s how to contact your District 23 (Walworth, Campbell, Potter, Edmunds, Faulk and Hyde counties) state legislators:
• Senator Justin Cronin
Capitol Address:
500 East Capitol
Pierre, S.D. 57501
Capitol Phone:
(605) 773-3851
Home Address:
P.O. Box 42.
Gettysburg, S.D. 57442
Phone: (605) 765-9351
Cell phone at 605-769-
1017.
Email- JustinRCronin@
gmail.com
• Rep. Spencer Gosch
Capitol Address:
500 East Capitol
Pierre, S.D. 57501
Capitol Phone: 605-773-
3851
Home Address:
104 North Riverview
Drive
Glenahm, S.D., 57631
Phone-605-230-0313
spencer.gosch@sdlegisla
ture.gov.
• Rep. John Lake
Capitol Address:
500 East Capitol
Pierre, S.D. 57501
Capitol Phone: 605-773-
3851
Home Address:
1105 East Garfield Ave.
Gettysburg, S.D., 57442
Phone: 605-765-9547