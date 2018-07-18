KATIE ZERR: Much more than an embarrassing grammatical mistake

After such a tumultuous week on the national level, can we recover and find our way back to being the United States of America?

To say most people were shocked as they watched the U.S. president push aside the nation’s federal law enforcement agencies methodical work that links Russian military officers directly to the disruption of the 2016 election as he kissed the ring of Vladimir Putin, is an understatement.

To use the words of Arizona Republican Senator John McCain, “No prior president has ever abased himself more abjectly before a tyrant. Not only did President Trump fail to speak the truth about an adversary; but speaking for America to the world, our president failed to defend all that makes us who we are—a republic of free people dedicated to the cause of liberty at home and abroad.”

Even as members of Congress from both sides of the aisle condemned the situation (some Republicans failed to admonish the president) the president himself did not realize what he did was wrong.

In a pathetic excuse for a correction, the president, reading from a typed script, said he misspoke one word. That one word changes everything, he tried to tell the nation. He didn’t mean to throw his Justice Department, the CIA, the FBI and all other agencies linked to this investigation under the bus. He meant to sort of say there was a possibility that Russia had something to do with interfering in the election of a United States president.

Although, he said, someone else could be responsible. There are lots of people out there.

He just could not leave well enough alone.

That last little ad lib of course was thrown in there to keep that doubt in the minds of those who believe him. All it did for those outside of the firmly encamped Trump supporters was to make them shake their heads.

If those who really believe that the Russians, led by their President (dictator) were not responsible, I suggest they take one transcript of one of the indictments against those Russian military officers, and read a couple of paragraphs.

These law enforcement agencies, whose job is to protect the people of the United States, have laid out more than a path of bread crumbs. They have narrated a step-by-step investigation, from the bit coin payments, to the fake websites to the computers used to spread the information in the U.S., leading directly to these officers.

Trump’s nearly nauseating embrace of Putin, who he said had given him an “extremely strong and powerful” denial that Russia was responsible for the interference, was shameful in the least. It makes one wonder if he even reads any of the information given to him on a daily basis.

But what is more shameful is that after everything he said in public, on taped interviews before and after the debacle, he thinks we buy that it was a grammatical mistake.

The truth of the matter is that he really doesn’t think what he did is wrong. This president does not think siding with Vladimir Putin, an ex-KGB agent who is known for his murdering his opponents, was wrong.

Trump failed to recognize Putin for what he is, the dictator who worked with Iran to prop up Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and relentlessly bombed innocent civilians; invaded the Ukraine; annexed Crimea, attempted to take over Georgia and whose military shot down Malaysia Airlines Flight MH-17 or the murder of one person and the injuring of three more in Great Britain. These are just his recent crimes.

Trump said publicly he believed Putin, more than once, while standing on the world stage.

He even accepted as an interesting idea that special counsel Robert S. Mueller and his investigators could come to Russia and help question the dozen Russian suspects, as long as Russians could do the same of U.S. intelligence agents.

In addition to the embarrassing display Trump is touting a great victory from his meeting with Putin.

From what we know (we may never know what he promised in that two-hour plus private meeting) here is what the president got in exchange:

1.) The chance of continuing dialogue to significantly improve relations between the two countries.

2.) The resumption of a joint business-focused, high-level working group to deepen U.S. and Russia economic ties.

3.) A vague declaration from Putin that Russia wants to extend a nuclear arms reduction treaty that would cap the use of both countries’ nuclear weapons.

As one weighs what this president lost during that summit with Putin, the gains seem minuscule. For his public butt kissing of the Russian dictator, he got nearly squat in return.

Still the most glaring problem here is that he still thinks what he did was right.

This is why, no matter what the people who support this president think, he is not capable of doing this job.

The President of United States used to be known as the leader of the free world.

The reaction of the people of the free world to this disaster and those that preceded it in England and at NATO shows that our current president is not that leader.

– Katie Zerr –