KATIE ZERR: Nation’s leaders can learn from Selby

Why can’t our national leaders take a page from rural America’s playbook and work together to do what is right for the country?

As I watched the video of the Tuesday, Sept. 18 meeting of members of the Selby area community concerning the closing of their Good Samaritan Care Center, that question kept popping into my head.

Members of the community gathered together to get information, to have their concerns addressed and to hear what is happening to save their care facility.

It made me proud that this group of people was so ready to do what they can, as volunteers, as business leaders and through financial support to save an integral part of their community. They are willing to set their differences aside to make this proposition work.

I was skeptical at first. I had misinformation about what was afoot and thought no matter what the people of the community did, once a corporation has made a business decision that would save it money, there is rarely an opportunity to change that course of action.

I did not think about a community working together to create a completely new entity that would take over. I was told the City of Selby would buy the facility and run it as part of the municipal government. In my mind I could not think of a way that would work. I shook my head and thought it was a pipe dream that could not work. After watching the video of the meeting I was ashamed that I didn’t have the confidence that the people of Selby could make this work.

After talking to several people who attended the meeting and watching the video, I have completely changed my mind. That is what happens when you seek out information from several sources.

One resident who attended the meeting said people walked into the Selby Area School gym ready to open their pocket- books and write checks of support right then and there. The determination in the voices of the people when they asked informed questions was uplifting. I felt my confidence in the success of this endeavor grow as the video went on.

I was raised in a family of fighters. We were a large family that worked hard to make life work. I believe that the majority of people in that gym were raised the same way. I chide myself for ever doubting that when our neighbors put their minds and efforts into something, no matter how big the endeavor, they will make it happen.

It made me proud to know that people in this area will do what ever they can to save the care facility because it is the right thing to do for the center’s residents, for the community and for each other.

The people in the Selby area are proving that “never say never” (again, I apologize for my doubt) is the first step in over coming all obstacles. Determination to make something work, putting all the information on the table and planning a strategy to work toward that goal will make this work. Using the best of each of their community’s leaders’ abilities is an important step in the success of this project.

Listening to the information presented with an open mind, without bias and hostility toward others will play a huge role here. It would have been easy for the crowd to turn on the representative of the Good Samaritan Society that was at the meeting. They did not. They listened, controlled their anger and moved forward.

Working together, with one goal in mind, is the major factor in success of just about everything in life. This is what we learned as children. This is what made our families, our farms, our teams and our communities work.

It is still true today.

It was one of those epiphany moments for me. This is the way it should work.

It also made me wonder how we have fallen so far in our country. How have we forgotten such a basic rule in life? Is it more important to think we are right and those who think differently are wrong than it is to respect each other’s opinion and move forward?

Have we allowed our 24-hour media to brainwash us into thinking only what we have to say or think is important? Have we allowed this influence to push us into accepting the notion that those who don’t think like we do have no right to voice their opinion?

It made me wonder if the people of Selby allowed their differences to get in their way, would they have a chance to make this huge undertaking work?

I have my doubts.

So if the determined people in Selby can join together to save an important aspect of their community, why can’t the same determination work on a larger scale?

The divisiveness that is tearing this nation apart is frightening. When did our differences become a wedge between us? When did we forget that the exchange of ideas, the sharing of information and the willingness to work together is what made this nation a great success?

Hopefully our country’s leaders will have an epiphany of their own soon and we can overcome this division that has crippled our nation.

– Katie Zerr –